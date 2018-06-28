eVest Technology Presents Its Online Public Offering (OPO) Platform

This deregulation, made possible by the JOBS Act of 2012, opened the floodgates for general solicitation, which has created one of those ONCE IN A LIFETIME multibillion-dollar opportunities for those whom are visionary enough to embrace a digital technology and commercial real estate hybrid, all contained under a single automated platform. eVest Technology has painstakingly designed and developed the software to accomplish this visionary and disruptive system. This hybrid platform has revolutionized the entire traditional Private Placement Market with its cutting-edge technology.

"I wanted to take a moment to thank you and your staff at eVest Technology.

Our first (of many) with eVest is up and running and I have to say it looks great. I am already getting positive feedback for our "friends and family" investors. The pages are clean and easy to navigate which is exactly what we wanted to give our Investors.

Thanks again and looking forward to getting this out to the masses with eVest!"

Michael Butler, MBA

Principal, Cambridge Equity Partners, LLC

eVest Technology's Online Public Offering platform combines digital technology and Artificial Intelligence(AI), to create a user-friendly system capable of equipping the user with capital raising and investor management tools, creating the industry's first software that enhances the entire capital raising process with geo-centric machine learning.

Along with its many features, such as financial modeling and back-office accounting, eVest offers an investor harvesting tool; a Core Intelligence tool that generates geo-centric market trends and tendencies. eVest Technology is even rolling out its proprietary valuation tool which allows the system to appraise commercial real estate, similar to an MAI appraisal.

Driven by their visionary CEO Dan Summers and his 30+ years of high-end commercial real estate experience, eVest is positioned to be the #1 go-to real estate technology company in the industry. "It has taken 5 years of running RealtyeVest's technology to perfect a White Label platform to be licensed through a SaaS arrangement. We've learned what works and what is irrelevant. We've embraced Artificial Intelligence to roll out tools never before available in commercial real estate.", offered Summers.

eVest offers private demos, a Pitch Deck and also a taped webinar. Feel free to reach out to Dan at dsummers@realtyevst.com or 904-501-7693 for more information.

