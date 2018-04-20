Evexia Wellness Management to Begin Construction of Lachute Cannabis Production Facility

"Our continued progress through Health Canada's streamlined licensing approval process has led us to initiate the first phase of our project," said Nick De Stefano, Evexia's Managing Director. "With the collaboration and synergies from all levels of government, our continued pursuit to develop the project, to create primary employment and initiate the development of secondary employment in the region, will soon bear fruit. We are extremely pleased to make this announcement for the region. All preliminary studies are complete and we are ready to break ground shortly."

Evexia also announced that they had secured 70,000 additional square metres to their 150,000 square metre property for future expansion.

About Evexia

Evexia's mission is to become one of Canada's lowest-cost-per-gram producers of premium cannabis by leveraging Quebec's affordable energy costs and its location adjacent to a valuable source of bioenergy, which would provide additional production cost savings.

The firm's production facility will be located on a 220,000 square-meter site in Lachute, Quebec just 65 km north of Montreal.

Evexia's planned multi-phase project will result in 50,000 square meters of greenhouse space and an annual growth capacity of 50,000 kg of dried cannabis.

