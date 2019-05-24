Evey Thallmayer of Belkin International Honored as One of CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linksys, the connected home and business division within newly merged Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) entity, announced today CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Evey Thallmayer, director of sales, Belkin International, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Since joining Belkin International in 2008, Evey has continually applied her knowledge of the distribution and vendor business to the company's channel strategy. Evey plays a significant role in the company's double-digit growth year over year in the distribution channel and is responsible for the launch of various programs and policies dedicated to revamping pricing for customers and increasing overall sales. In her current role as director of sales for Belkin International's business division, Evey runs the entire business channel sales division across the company's four brands – Belkin, Linksys, Wemo and Phyn, and leads its Partner Advantage program that provides margin protection, access to special product promotions, online deal registration access, training tools, VISA rewards and much more.

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

"Being recognized on this list among powerful female leaders is an honor. I am inspired by the numerous mentors I've had during my career and hope to pave the way for others," said Evey Thallmayer, director of sales, Belkin International. "I look forward to growing the channel through strengthened partner relationships, new opportunities, continued teamwork and dedication."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

To Learn More

Find out more about Belkin International's Partner Advantage program here.

Read about channel insights from a 2019 IDC InfoBrief, commissioned by Linksys, "Successful Strategies for IT Providers that Serve Small Business Customers", looking at small businesses and the channel partners they use for network resources.

About Belkin International

In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home and business ("Connected Home and Business" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

© 2019 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Belkin International

Related Links

http://www.belkin.com

