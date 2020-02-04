Evia Recognized in Top 5 Most Equitable Workplaces in Washington

"I have made it my personal mission to build a business that treats its employees fairly," said CEO and Owner, Hilary Laney. "I prioritize equity and opportunity for my team over everything else. A recent example of this was my decision to increase the salary of every single position in the company to match the 75th percentile across our industry for those roles." (utilizing https://www.payscale.com/)

In 2019, Laney brought in GEN (Gender Equity Now) to conduct a review of the company's practices and processes, and to elevate them to meet the GEN Certification standard. The review included participating in a pay gap audit, revising hiring processes to include blind application reviews and standard interviews, and drafting a comprehensive equity strategy to ensure the company maintains equitable practices as they grow.

Evia's early achievement of GEN Certification status means they qualify for GEN's '20 by 2020' - a shortlist of the first 20 businesses to achieve that level of gender equity. "We created the GEN Certification to reward leaders like Evia, who go beyond good intentions and meaningful action," said Sara Sanford, Executive Director of GEN.

Evia's commitment to gender equity is a part of the company's strong belief in diversity and inclusion, which is embodied in the core of Evia's products and services.

About Evia

Evia, with locations in Seattle and Redmond, Washington, offers complete digital event and media distribution solutions to companies of all sizes. Evia's latest product, the Evia Player, soft launched at Dreamforce'19, is an intelligent cloud-based video player. It uses Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to make On-Demand content more Accessible, Noticeable and Engaging. Launching in March 2020, the Evia Player focuses majorly on SMART content, user engagement and reusability of content.

