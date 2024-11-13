evian and Pharrell Williams Unveil Limited-Edition “Fountain of Youth” Bottles

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, evian® natural spring water, in collaboration with Pharrell Williams and his design, innovation, and lifestyle product company, Humanrace, is unveiling two limited-edition glass evian bottles. Designed by Pharrell, the bottles embody a shared commitment to a healthy, hydrated lifestyle, encouraging individuals to prioritize their wellbeing with evian premium, natural spring water.

These limited-edition bottles, available in blue and green in both still and sparkling options, mark the second installment of the broader collaboration between evian and Pharrell Williams and Humanrace, following the launch of a tennis-inspired capsule collection tied to New York's major tennis tournament earlier this year. The release ushers in an exciting new chapter in evian brand's 15-year history of iconic luxury designer partnerships and is the first time the brand has offered both still and sparkling water in glass bottles – spotlighting the importance of water as part of the dining ritual.

Inspired by the evian Mountain of Youth campaign, which launched earlier this year, each bottle features the inscription, "This is the Fountain of Youth," symbolizing the shared belief between Pharrell and evian that wellness begins with hydration. The sleek, colorful design reflects the playful, youthful spirit of evian and aligns seamlessly with Humanrace's vision of being well.

Pharrell Williams, renowned for his timeless appearance, reveals his secret: "Staying hydrated is fundamental. These bottles represent more than just water—they're a reminder that self-care can be joyful. My collaboration with evian and Humanrace will hopefully inspire people to embrace the small moments that contribute to our overall well-being. The 'Fountain of Youth' phrase on the bottle is designed to start conversations at the dinner table and reminds us of the fundamental role water plays in our wellness."

"We are excited to continue our collaboration with Pharrell and Humanrace through these limited-edition bottles, which celebrate the intersection of wellness, creativity, and community—values that are central to both evian and Pharrell," said Leeni Hämäläinen, Marketing Director, Waters (evian) at Danone. "We pride ourselves on partnering with cutting-edge collaborators, and Pharrell is the perfect creative partner to bring our shared vision to life. He embodies evian 'Live Young' ethos, and we hope this partnership encourages people to embrace their own youthful spirit."

The limited-edition evian x Humanrace glass bottles will be available at select retailers and restaurants across the U.S. starting in December, featuring both still and sparkling options. For more information on availability, visit online retailer Aqua Maestro, the evian website and follow @evianwater on social channels.

evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian® natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian® natural spring water is a healthy choice for hydration throughout the day.

evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

For more information on evian and the planet, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us/planet

Pharrell Williams is a visionary recording artist, producer, songwriter, philanthropist, entrepreneur and Creative Director for Louis Vuitton menswear with 10B combined global music streams to date. He has been honored with 13 Grammy Awards, including 2004, 2014, and 2019 Producer of the Year, and ASCAP's Golden Note Award in 2012. He has received two Academy Award nominations for his original song "Happy" (Despicable Me 2) and for Best Picture-nominated Hidden Figures (2016) as Producer. Williams also received a Golden Globe Nomination for co-scoring the film. In 2019, Williams received an Emmy-nomination for his original song "Letter to My Godfather," for Netflix's Black Godfather about legendary music executive Clarence Avant. In 2020, Williams was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for his work as The Neptunes.

In 2018, Pharrell narrated Universal's remake of the classic film The Grinch, authored the book A Fish Doesn't Know It's Wet, and released the Netflix Original series Brainchild (2018) with his producing partner, Mimi Valdés. Other projects include Dope (2015), Roxanne Roxanne (2017), Voices of Fire (2020) and Amazon's Harlem, which has been renewed for a third season. Pharrell recently announced his upcoming animated biopic PIECE BY PIECE from Focus Features. The film, directed by Academy Award® winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, is produced by Pharrell's company i am OTHER and Neville's Tremolo Productions in partnership with LEGO®. PIECE BY PIECE will debut in theaters this Fall.

Humanrace is a product company founded in 2020 by Pharrell Williams with a mission to revolutionize the concept of being well through thoughtfully crafted and innovative products that become daily routines. Their award-winning, all-gender skincare and bodycare collections are vegan, fragrance-free, cruelty-free, refillable and available at humanrace.com.

