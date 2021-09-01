evian® and Rothy’s Team Up to Create Limited-Edition Tennis Inspired Capsule Collection Made From Recycled evian Water Bottles

Each September nearly ten tons of plastic generated at this annual event is diverted away from landfills via recycling— this year, evian and Rothy's are committing to working together in finding their own circular solution for some of the diverted waste. Their goal is to give the evian bottles collected from the event a chic second life as part of a capsule collection of court-side essentials, made using Rothy's low waste, circular-focused manufacturing method. With an active lifestyle in mind, the lineup may include everything from gear to accessories.

The collected evian bottles will be blended with other recycled plastic bottles and then transformed into soft, washable thread, which Rothy's will then use to knit each item in the capsule collection to shape—leaving minimal waste behind. The design team is exploring everything from headwear to tennis bags, potentially testing into new categories for the brand.

As both evian and Rothy's pursue a closed-loop future, the partnership comes on the heels of both brands commitments to be circular by 2025 and 2023, respectively. Packaging allows evian to bring its spring water to consumers, preserving the uniqueness of evian natural spring water's quality – but the brand believes it shouldn't come at the expense of the environment. evian is certified carbon neutral and all bottles are fully recyclable1. Today, evian bottles contain an average of 40% rPET across the entire range, and the company is committed to making all its plastic bottles from 100% recycled plastic2 by 2025, adopting a 'circular approach' to plastic usage. The company was also officially certified as a B Corp™ this spring.

"evian offers natural, healthy hydration with sustainability at its core. As a Certified B Corp and carbon neutral brand, we are always looking for new ways to reduce our footprint even further. That's why we are thrilled to partner with Rothy's, a company that shares our commitment to circularity, to develop a capsule collection using recycled evian bottles for our consumers to enjoy," said Smeeta Khetarpaul, Marketing Director for evian US. "There is no better partner to bring something like this to life than the sustainability pioneers at Rothy's."

By designing with recycled materials, circularity is an inherent benefit baked into Rothy's business model. Rothy's builds every product in its wholly-owned workshop, using world-class knitting technology to create footwear and accessories—with nearly no waste. Furthering its mission, in March 2021 Rothy's announced its pledge to reach circular production by 2023, pioneering the shoe recycling technology to incorporate twice-recycled materials into new products. Investing in nature-based carbon reductions for every mile of shipping, Rothy's will also reach carbon neutrality by 2023.

"The Rothy's x evian partnership is a chance for our team to create a first-of-its-kind capsule collection and push the limits of Rothy's design and manufacturing capabilities. As Rothy's marches towards our ambition to achieve circular production, we're excited to be developing and scaling innovative recycling solutions. Circular design begins where another product's life might have ended, and we're looking forward to repurposing recycled evian bottles into beautiful, high-quality pieces." — Saskia van Gendt, Rothy's Head of Sustainability

More information on the partnership between evian and Rothy's will be announced in 2022. Wherever this collection lands, it's guaranteed to be unmatched.

About evian®:

evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian natural spring water is a healthy choice throughout the day.

evian, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

For more information on evian and the planet, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us/planet

About Rothy's:

Rothy's transforms sustainable materials into beautiful products for life on the go. Redefining expectations of comfort, style and sustainability, Rothy's knits thread made from recycled plastic water bottles into premium shoes and accessories in their wholly owned factory in Dongguan, China. This innovative manufacturing method allows Rothy's to create their signature pieces with significantly less waste than traditional manufacturing. Rothy's recently furthered its commitment to sustainability with a commitment to reach circular production by 2023.

1evian bottles will be blended with other recycled plastic to create the rPet used in the capsule collection

2Excludes labels

3Excludes caps and labels

