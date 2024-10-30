evian® Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the MICHELIN Guide in the U.S. in Celebration of Extraordinary Dining Experiences

The two iconic brands unite to bring to life the ultimate dining experience: premium water and fine dining.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- evian, the premium, mountain-made natural spring water, announced today a multi-year partnership with the MICHELIN Guide, the global authority on fine dining, to become the official still and sparkling water of the MICHELIN Guide U.S. This collaboration will bring evian premium spring water from the French Alps to the heart of the country's most celebrated culinary experiences, enhancing the MICHELIN Guide ceremonies across the U.S.

evian and the MICHELIN Guide celebrate new multi-year partnership at the MICHELIN Guide ceremony in Atlanta on October 28, 2024 - honoring culinary excellence and highlighting evian as the official still and sparkling water of the MICHELIN Guide U.S.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/evian/9299551-en-evian-multi-year-partnership-michelin-guide

In fine dining, water plays a crucial role that is often overlooked. With evian's range of glass bottles – now including NEW evian Sparkling® in a glass format - already a staple at many MICHELIN-Starred restaurants across the country, this collaboration will spotlight the importance of water as part of the dining ritual. Serving as a palate cleanser, it complements the flavors of each dish, enhancing the culinary journey for guests.

"By partnering with the MICHELIN Guide, we're able to honor our French heritage and celebrate the very best in culinary excellence, pairing our natural spring water with extraordinary dining experiences," said Leeni Hämäläinen, Marketing Director, Waters (evian) at Danone. "Fresh, clean, and neutral to the nose, evian's balanced mineral blend offers a welcome pairing to specialty beverages and flavor-forward dishes. Our collaboration with the MICHELIN Guide reflects the importance of enjoying water as an integral part of the dining ritual, where every element, including water, enhances the overall experience."

"We are thrilled to welcome evian as the official water partner of the MICHELIN Guide U.S.," said Chris Gledhill, VP - Business Development & Partnerships, MICHELIN Guide, Americas. "Water is an essential part of the dining experience, complementing the flavors and textures that chefs work tirelessly to perfect. Together with evian, we are excited to bring this elevated beverage experience to the MICHELIN Guide's ceremonies and emphasize the connection between great food and premium water."

As part of the multi-year partnership, evian will sponsor key the MICHELIN Guide Ceremonies across the country, recognizing culinary excellence and celebrating the achievements of top chefs and dining professionals. This began with the Atlanta ceremony on October 28, 2024, and upcoming ceremonies include:

Texas - November 11, 2024

- Northeast ( New York / Chicago /DC) - December 9, 2024

Both evian and the MICHELIN Guide are committed to creating premium, unique experiences. For evian, the journey begins in the French Alps, where natural spring water takes a 15-year journey through layers of glacial rocks, becoming naturally filtered. This process imparts evian's unique mineral and electrolyte composition, contributing to its cool, crisp taste. Similarly, Michelin's coveted Stars signify restaurants worthy of a special journey, where sourcing excellent ingredients is key to creating memorable dining moments. Together, evian and the MICHELIN Guide promote values of naturality, product integrity, and vitality, revitalizing the body and mind with a crisp sip of water or a delicious bite of food.

About evian®

evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian® natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian® natural spring water is a healthy choice for hydration throughout the day.

evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

For more information on evian and the planet, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us/planet

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. With approximately 6,000 employees and 15 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America, visit danonenorthamerica.com.

About the MICHELIN Guide

Recognized globally for excellence and quality, the MICHELIN Guide offers a selection of world-class restaurants.

The famous one, two and three MICHELIN Stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that's rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef.

The Bib Gourmand is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value – often known as personal favorites among the inspectors when dining on their own time.

The MICHELIN Green Star honors restaurants that are pioneers in sustainable gastronomy.

Recommended restaurants and special professional awards are also highlighted by the MICHELIN Guide inspectors.

The MICHELIN Guide remains a reliable companion for any traveler seeking an unforgettable meal and hospitality experience. The Guide was first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage the development of car mobility as well as tire sales by giving practical advice to motorists. Progressively, the Guide has specialized in restaurant and hotel recommendations. Michelin's inspectors still use the same criteria and manner of selection that were used by the inspectors in the very beginning.

The restaurant selections join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay around the world. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an amazing hotel. Thanks to the rigorous MICHELIN Guide selection process that is applied independently and consistently in more than 45 destinations, the MICHELIN Guide has become an international benchmark in fine dining.

All restaurants in the Guide are recommended by Michelin's anonymous inspectors, who are trained to apply the same time-tested methods used by Michelin inspectors for many decades throughout the world. This ensures a uniform, international standard of excellence. As a further guarantee of complete objectivity, Michelin inspectors pay all their bills in full, and only the quality of the cuisine is evaluated.

To fully assess the quality of a restaurant, the inspectors apply five criteria defined by Michelin: product quality; mastery of cooking techniques; harmony of flavors; the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and consistency over time and across the entire menu. These criteria guarantee a consistent and fair selection so a Starred restaurant has the same value regardless of whether it is in Paris, New York or anywhere else in the world.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE evian