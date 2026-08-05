INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT LAUNCHES NEW APPLE BUTTER COFFEE CAKE CREAMER FOR FALL ALONGSIDE RETURNING PUMPKIN PIE SPICE FAVORITES

The #1 brand in seasonal pumpkin flavored creamers expands its fall lineup to include a new Apple Butter Coffee Cake Creamer, giving fans even more ways to savor the flavors they crave all season long

At-A-Glance Information

Company: International Delight

What's New: International Delight launches new fall seasonal product - Apple Butter Coffee Cake Creamer - and brings back fan-favorite lineup of Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamers, Cold Foam and Iced Coffee.

Products*:

NEW International Delight Apple Butter Coffee Cake Creamer (32 oz): SRP $4.79

International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer (32 oz): SRP $4.79

International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer (48 oz): SRP $6.49

International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer (64 oz): SRP $6.98 - $7.79

International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Zero Sugar Creamer (32 oz): SRP $4.79

International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Cold Foam Creamer (14 oz): SRP $5.49

International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Iced Coffee (64 oz): SRP $5.49

Availability: Available now for a limited time only at retailers nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, flavor lovers eagerly anticipate the return of their favorite seasonal products, ready to bring the comforting tastes and aromas of fall to their morning cup of coffee. Now, thanks to International Delight , the wait for fall flavors - including the brand's beloved Pumpkin Pie Spice - is officially over.

International Delight's Seasonal Lineup

This year, International Delight is expanding its autumn lineup with a delicious new addition: Apple Butter Coffee Cake Creamer. The love for apple flavors is growing, and Spate data shows that searches around "apple flavor" are up 349% on Google and 208% on TikTok year over year. Inspired by two beloved fall favorites, apple butter and coffee cake, International Delight Apple Butter Coffee Cake Creamer delivers the delightful taste of sweet apple butter with rich swirls of freshly baked coffee cake in every cup. Crumb and get it!

And don't worry - the brand isn't leaving pumpkin spice season behind. International Delight is bringing back its full fan-favorite pumpkin portfolio, including:

Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer (available in Traditional and Zero Sugar): Delivers creaminess with the classic flavor of pumpkin and warm, aromatic spices that coffee lovers crave each fall.

Delivers creaminess with the classic flavor of pumpkin and warm, aromatic spices that coffee lovers crave each fall. Pumpkin Pie Spice Cold Foam Creamer: Adds a creamy, pumpkin-spiced layer of foam to hot or cold coffee with a simple shake and press.

Adds a creamy, pumpkin-spiced layer of foam to hot or cold coffee with a simple shake and press. Pumpkin Pie Spice Iced Coffee: Enjoy pumpkin spice and everything nice with a ready-to-drink iced coffee infused with the familiar, cozy notes of pumpkin spice.

"For so many people, the flavors of fall aren't just something you taste, they're something you look forward to all year," said Julia Adams, Vice President, International Delight Coffee Creamers, Danone USA. "From the warm aroma of pumpkin spice to the cozy comfort of apple butter and coffee cake, these flavors have a way of instantly setting the mood for the season. We're excited to bring back our fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Spice while giving coffee lovers a delicious new way to savor fall with Apple Butter Coffee Cake Creamer."

It's never too early for a little (pumpkin or apple!) spice in your life. Whether you're participating in "summerween" or looking to celebrate the upcoming official start of autumn, you can find International Delight's fall favorites at major retailers nationwide, rolling out on shelves now for a limited time only.

Head to www.InternationalDelight.com and follow International Delight on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook to stay up to date on what's next.

*Prices may vary by retailer

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight® has remained 'one cup ahead,' meeting the ever-evolving lifestyles of coffee drinkers and their growing desire for flavorful creamers. From introducing the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer, to innovating new flavors and experiences like Cold Foam Creamer at home, International Delight knows that coffee lovers are actually creamer lovers, and creamer lovers choose International Delight because it makes plain coffee, delicious coffee. International Delight is uniting Creamer Nation together with its portfolio of coffee creamers, cold foam creamers and iced coffees, fit for personalizing everyone's cup.

Known for its iconic gold cap, International Delight is available nationwide at retailers, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

About Danone USA

Danone is an industry-leading food & beverage company, with a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. From its humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone USA has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across more than 10 U.S. manufacturing facilities.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture, including its partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms. The company supports American jobs, agriculture and health through its strong portfolio of brands that include: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, OIKOS®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information, visit the Danone USA website.

Media Contact:

Allie Piscitelli

[email protected]

SOURCE Danone USA