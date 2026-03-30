evian® Celebrates Its Iconic Alpine Source with New "200 Years Young" Global Campaign and Jeff Koons Collaboration

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/evian/9389451-en-evian-200-years-young-global-campaign-jeff-koons-collaboration

A Global Campaign: Where Source Meets Culture

The new "200 Years Young" evian global campaign features world-renowned artist Jeff Koons alongside the brand's celebrated ambassador roster: tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, Emma Raducanu, and professional golfer Céline Boutier. Together, they embody the evian brand's "Live Young" philosophy – a mindset defined by energy and vitality. Set at the source in the French Alps, the campaign showcases the essence of evian's origin while championing healthy hydration across the worlds of sports, fine dining and culture. The creative will be featured in the U.S. across social and out-of-home billboards.

An Iconic Collaboration: evian x Jeff Koons

The "200 Years Young" celebration continues with an exclusive collaboration with Jeff Koons to introduce two limited-edition glass anniversary bottles. Available in pink (evian Still) and blue (evian Sparkling), each bottle is adorned with imagery inspired by his signature 'Balloon Dog' sculpture and can be found at select restaurant partners across the country.

Long associated with joy, playfulness and celebration, the 'Balloon Dog' mirrors the evian "Live Young" spirit, bringing a sense of awe and festivity to dining tables around the world. Koons joins a distinguished lineage of evian collaborators including Virgil Abloh, Balmain and Pharrell Williams, continuing the brand's legacy of design-forward partnerships at the intersection of culture and creativity.

"When evian approached me, the message about youth immediately resonated with me," said Jeff Koons. "It reflects a truth I deeply believe in: youth is not defined by age, but by a mindset. I've always loved evian natural spring water, so when I was invited to celebrate the brand's 200 Years Young milestone, I was excited to create these special limited-edition bottles. I chose to incorporate my Balloon Dog into the design because it not only echoes the iconic status of the brand itself, but also embodies the spirit of celebration, playfulness, curiosity, and the joy of creating, a moment that feels both life-giving and uplifting."

Collect the Story: Limited-Edition "200 Years Young" rPET Packaging

Available in select grocery, retail and online environments where evian is sold, the brand is also bringing its Alpine heritage and origin story to life with four limited-edition "200 Years Young" rPET bottles. This nearly complete takeover of current evian packaging will begin to roll out in May and will be available throughout the summer, while supplies last. Collectible by design, each bottle brings the "200 Years Young" heritage, origin and connection to sports to life for consumers nationwide.

A Legacy Defined by Its Source

For 200 years, evian has been defined by its exceptional origin in the French Alps – specifically, Évian-les-Bains. This heritage has cemented evian natural spring water as an icon of premium hydration and timeless superiority.

What makes evian truly one-of-a-kind begins long before it reaches the bottle. Every drop starts as rain and snow that falls onto a glacial plateau in the French Alps. The water then naturally filters through layers of protected underground rock for over 15 years, collecting naturally occurring electrolytes and minerals along the way, before emerging at the Cachat Spring in Évian-les-Bains. Nature gives evian everything it needs – including that distinct cool, crisp taste that consumers enjoy.

The brand's stewardship extends far beyond the water itself, rooted in protecting the natural environment that makes its exceptional character possible. Safeguarding its Alpine source has remained a continuous responsibility, helping to ensure that every drop reflects the same uncompromised quality for generations to come.

At the heart of this effort is the preservation of the 48-square-mile ecosystem that feeds the evian spring. While stewardship of the source has always been central to the brand, evian formalized that commitment more than 30 years ago by partnering with 13 local municipalities to champion sustainable agriculture, preserve natural ecosystems, and support responsible development within the region.

Bringing the Source to the U.S.

In the United States this summer, the evian "200 Years Young" celebration will unfold through a series of partnerships and experiences that bring together sports, fine dining and culture.

"Celebrating 200 years is a powerful milestone for evian and a testament to the generations of care that have protected our source," said Fran Mulhern, Senior Vice President, evian. "In the U.S., we're honoring that legacy by bringing the evian origin and heritage story to life in the moments and places that shape culture, while continuing to elevate everyday rituals through premium, mountain-made hydration."

From the French Alps to the world's most iconic courts, fine dining establishments and cultural stages, evian has spent 200 years shaping what it means to live well and live young, defined by its origin and inspired by a youthful spirit that never stops evolving.

Raise a glass in celebration and follow @evianwater to stay updated on how the "200 Years Young" celebration comes to life this year.

About evian

evian® natural spring water delivers premium hydration with a cool, crisp taste from mountain made electrolytes. From the heart of the French Alps in Évian-les-Bains, evian natural spring water is naturally filtered for over 15 years through glacial rocks, emerging with its signature mineral composition.

Rooted in French heritage and its "Live Young" spirit, evian sits at the intersection of culture, sports, and modern hospitality. As the Official Water of The MICHELIN Guide U.S., evian natural spring water is poured in celebrated dining destinations, found hydrating athletes and fans alike across iconic sporting moments, and enjoyed by those seeking effortless everyday luxury.

Available in both Still natural spring water and Sparkling carbonated natural spring water, evian brings refreshing, elevated hydration to every occasion. For more information, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us

About Jeff Koons

Jeff Koons was born in York, Pennsylvania in 1955. He studied at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, Maryland, and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois. He received a BFA from the Maryland Institute College of Art in 1976. Koons lives and works in New York City.

Since his first solo exhibition in 1980, Koons's work has been shown in galleries, museums, and cultural institutions throughout the world. Koons's work is in numerous collections, including The Broad Art Foundation, Los Angeles, California; Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo; The Museum of Modern Art, New York; National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.; Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York; Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam; Tate Gallery, London; and the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York. His work was the subject of a major exhibition organized by the Whitney Museum of American Art, Jeff Koons: A Retrospective (June 27 - October 19, 2014), which then traveled to the Centre Pompidou Paris and the Guggenheim Bilbao. Recent solo exhibitions include Shine at Palazzo Strozzi in Florence and Jeff Koons: Lost in America at Qatar Museums in Doha, and Porcelain Series at Gagosian in New York City.

Koons is widely known for his bold paintings and sculptures, including Rabbit, Michael Jackson and Bubbles, Puppy, and Balloon Dog. The smooth, mirror-finished surfaces of his iconic stainless-steel sculptures reflect and affirm viewers and their environments. A dialogue with the readymade is evident in his complex paintings that often employ bright, saturated color, communicating the artist's interest in art history, the biological, and acceptance. Koons earned renown for his public works, such as the monumental floral sculptures Puppy and Split-Rocker.

About Danone U.S.

Danone is an industry-leading food & beverage company, with a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. From its humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone U.S. has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across more than 13 U.S. manufacturing facilities in 10 states.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture, including its partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms. The company supports American jobs, agriculture and health through its strong portfolio of brands that include: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information, visit the Danone U.S. website.

SOURCE evian