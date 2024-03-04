evian® Launches New Facial Mists: Protect, Calm, & Glow - Available Exclusively at Ulta Beauty

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- evian® Facial Spray 's iconic hydrating product line is excited to announce a new collection of facial mists: Protect , Calm , and Glow now available exclusively at Ulta Beauty ! Formulated with evian® natural mineral water and beautiful floral extracts, these certified organic facial mists provide unique benefits for all skin types. All evian® skincare products are sustainably made and dermatologically-tested to reach the highest quality standards. The world-renowned original facial spray is popular among stars such as Khloé Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Shay Mitchell, and Olivia Culpo.

New evian® Facial Mists: Protect, Calm, & Glow

Made with nature's finest ingredients, all three evian® Facial Mists contain pure evian® water, known for its famous mineral balance from the French Alps. Each product provides an ultra-fine microdroplet mist that allows the upper layers of skin to absorb the unique, meticulously sourced mineral and botanical content.

evian® Facial Mist - Protect guards against everyday pollution and environmental stressors. Wild indigo extract provides natural protection while organic cornflower extract offers regenerative skin benefits.

evian® Facial Mist - Calm uses helichrysum and jasmine flower extracts to soothe even the most sensitive skin. These ingredients work together to reduce skin discomfort and provide all-day hydration.

evian® Facial Mist - Glow is made with white peony root and white tea leaf extracts that revive and nourish skin, ultimately enhancing your complexion and leaving it with a long-lasting radiant glow.

Committed to protecting natural ecosystems, all evian® Facial Mists are packaged in 100% recyclable aluminum canisters to both preserve product quality and also reduce environmental impact. To use, hold the bottle about 8 inches from your face and spray in a circular motion with your eyes closed. Let skin air dry, then pair with your favorite skincare and makeup products to amplify your routine!

The new evian® Facial Mists - Protect, Calm, and Glow - are available now for $22 each at Ulta Beauty. For more information, please contact: [email protected]

About evian® water:

Completely sourced from nature, evian® water is made by the French Alps. Each drop starts as snow or rain at the top of the northern mountains before making a multi-year journey through a vast mineral aquifer, finally emerging at the spring in Évian-les-Bains, France. This extraordinary process gives evian® water the unique mineral composition, neutral pH, and overall standard for excellence that has brought recognition from around the world for hundreds of years.

SOURCE evian®