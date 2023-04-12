evian® Sparkling Carbonated Water Introduces Club Hydration, the Premier Destination for Maintaining Your Sparkle While Celebrating in Style

Debuting at TAO Desert Nights timed to music's most celebrated desert festival on Friday, April 14th

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As festival season commences and temperatures warm up, evian® Sparkling carbonated water - the brand's first non-flavored sparkling carbonated natural spring water – is ensuring that hydration is a key part of all celebrations with the launch of evian's Club Hydration, an immersive activation inspired by the subtle sparkles that awaken the senses.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9158851-evian-sparkling-carbonated-water-introduces-club-hydration/

Kicking off timed to music's most celebrated desert festival in the Coachella Valley, evian's Club Hydration will debut at TAO Desert Nights on Friday, April 14th, transporting guests to evian's origins in the French Alps as they enjoy the refreshing sensation of evian Sparkling carbonated water to help maintain their sparkle and keep the celebration going all night long through the following touchpoints:

A glistening Alps-inspired pop-up bar highlighting evian water's natural minerals from Alpine glacier rocks.

Signature cocktails using evian Sparkling carbonated water including the Alpine Spritz and Peaks Paloma featuring fresh ingredients inspired by the Alpine glaciers.

Custom giveaways so guests can showcase that they hydrated at evian's Club Hydration

Following its debut in the desert, evian's Club Hydration will pop up at select events across the country throughout the year to ensure that everyone can maintain their sparkle by staying hydrated with the effervescent and refreshing taste of evian Sparkling carbonated water.

"We're thrilled to introduce evian's Club Hydration to offer innovative ways to experience and reinforce healthy hydrating during some of the most sought-after events," said Leeni Hämäläinen Marketing Director, evian, at Danone North America. "evian Sparkling carbonated water has exceptional mineral quality and fine bubbles, allowing people to maintain their sparkle and keep the celebrations going."

evian Sparkling carbonated water aims to awaken the senses through a unique and refreshing sparkling sensation resulting in something dazzling, effervescent, and refreshingly light. evian Sparkling carbonated water is available in 330ml and 750ml glass bottles at select retailers nationwide and at all Tao Group Hospitality properties.

