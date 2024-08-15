Creative powerhouse and cultural icon Pharrell Williams brings Humanrace and evian® together to reimagine classic tennis styles with a modern twist, blending seamlessly with the adaptive lifestyle of New York City.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, evian® natural spring water, the official water of the US Open, creative powerhouse and cultural icon Pharrell Williams, and his design, innovation, and lifestyle product company, Humanrace announce the launch of an exclusive limited-edition tennis-inspired apparel collection. The capsule collection marks the first installment of a multifaceted partnership rooted in community, creativity, and the undeniable energy of living young. Whether you're a passionate player or a devoted fan, the evian x Humanrace by Pharrell Williams collaboration celebrates the spirit of tennis while embracing the vibrant energy of the city that hosts the tournament and the people from all over the world who come to experience this moment.

evian® teams up with Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace to Launch Tennis-Inspired Apparel Collection in Advance of New York’s Largest Tennis Tournament

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9284551-evian-natural-spring-water-pharrell-williams-humanrace-limited-edition-tennis-inspired-apparel-collection/

For more than three decades, evian has proudly served as the official water of New York's largest tennis tournament, the US Open, bringing its premium water to the court and helping to hydrate players and fans alike. Together, evian and Humanrace have developed an all-gender capsule that brings together the essence of tennis through Williams' personal fashion sense rooted in his active lifestyle and focus on being well.

Made from 100% natural fibers and manufactured in the United States, the capsule focuses on the functional simplicity of the everyday while drawing inspiration from sports and tech. As a nod to utilitarian living, the pieces are meant to adapt to and with your journey. From the Cropped French Terry Quarter Zip to a track-inspired swing Short, the unisex collection features contemporary essentials like a Mock-Neck, drop shoulder T-Shirt, cap, and expandable carry-all bag designed to encourage individuals to embrace a healthy and hydrated lifestyle.

"Every piece in this line reflects my belief that being well is a lifestyle," said Pharrell Williams."Water's the essence of life, right? We can't live without it. So it's only natural for Humanrace and evian to come together for this collaboration. It's all about celebrating what keeps us connected, mindful, and moving."

"When designing this collection, we applied the Humanrace lens to Pharrell's imaginative playfulness and evian's Live Young ethos," explained Edward Robinson, Creative Director at Humanrace. "Humanrace naturally aligns with sportsmanship—both strive towards the daily commitment to being well and a dedication to excellence. Through design, we crafted a collection that honors the global community at the intersection of sport, style, and innovation."

The evian x Humanrace by Pharrell Williams capsule will be available for purchase beginning August 24th exclusively at Humanrace.com for a limited-time while supplies last. On the same day, those in New York City can stop by a one-day-only experience in Gansevoort Plaza to be among the first to purchase the collection, hydrate with evian natural spring water, and soak in the city's vibrant energy. Featuring a stadium-inspired design, evian, Pharrell Williams, and Humanrace invites the community to gather and celebrate together.

"The collaboration between evian, Pharrell and Humanrace encapsulates the spirit of our 'Live Young' ethos," said Leeni Hämäläinen, Marketing Director for evian in North America. "Whether sporting the sleek tenniscore collection around town, celebrating with the local community at the US Open or sipping on our natural spring water from the French Alps, we want to inspire people to embrace joy and wellbeing - both physically and emotionally."

Celebrate the excitement of New York's largest tennis tournament, and the vibrant energy of New York City as a fresh perspective is brought to the tennis lifestyle that is rooted in community, creativity, and the undeniable energy of living young. Follow along on @evianwater, @humanrace, and @pharrell social channels, and stay tuned for more exciting updates and announcements.

About evian®

evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian® natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian® natural spring water is a healthy choice for hydration throughout the day.

evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

For more information on evian and the planet, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us/planet

About Humanrace

Humanrace is a product company founded in 2020 by Pharrell Williams, with a mission to revolutionize the concept of being well through thoughtfully crafted and innovative products that become daily routines. Their award-winning all-gender skincare and bodycare collections are vegan, fragrance-free, cruelty-free, refillable and available at humanrace.com.

@humanrace

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america/

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Danone