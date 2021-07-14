evian Water Is Now Alongside Your Beauty and Wellness Must-Haves at Bluemercury

evian® natural spring water is the first water brand to partner with the luxury beauty destination. The brands have teamed up to create a special edition evian x Bluemercury bottle – labeled "Healthy Hydration is Step 1"– which will be given away starting today, July 14, at select Bluemercury stores including New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Keeping your body hydrated is one of the simplest ways to support healthy skin and feel your best. "Hydrated skin helps maintain a healthy skin barrier, which can mean reduced signs of aging, fewer acne breakouts, and a more radiant, youthful appearance," according to dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman. "If skin is not properly hydrated, it will become dry, flaky, dull and more vulnerable to irritation and acne. Many of us focus on topical hydrators — which are crucial! — but it is also important to make sure that you are giving your skin the tools it needs to stay hydrated from the inside out by drinking enough water."

For every skincare purchase in-store at select Bluemercury locations, customers will receive a complimentary "Step 1" bottle of evian to promote healthy hydration and complement their skincare routine while supplies last.

Rumor has it that staying well hydrated is a secret French woman have known all along. evian natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps via a 15-year journey through underground glacial rocks, where it is enriched with naturally occurring electrolytes and minerals for that crisp clear taste.

About evian®:

evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian® natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian® natural spring water is a healthy choice throughout the day.

evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

For more information on evian and the planet, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us/planet

About Bluemercury:

Bluemercury was founded in 1999 by Barry and Marla Beck and is widely recognized as the nation's largest and fastest-growing luxury beauty products and retail spa chain. This iconic high-growth luxury brand now boasts more than 180 stores nationwide. Bluemercury joined Macy's, Inc. through acquisition in March 2015 and is the go-to destination for all luxury beauty needs. Bluemercury stores are embedded in local communities near where clients live and work. The Bluemercury approach always starts with the customer and providing her with a better and more engaging shopping experience.

Press Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

212-230-1800

SOURCE evian

Related Links

https://www.evian.com

