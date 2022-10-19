Deal Marks Eviation's First Commuter Aircraft Order in Germany

ARLINGTON, Wash., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft , a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Germany-based EVIA AERO , which is developing a sustainable regional airline, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 25 all-electric commuter Alice aircraft. The airline intends to enter into service with Alice as its primary aircraft for point-to-point, sustainable regional travel within Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands. The deal follows Eviation's historic first flight of the Eviation Alice on 27 September 2022.

Eviation Announces EVIA AERO Order for 25 All-Electric Alice Aircraft

The Future is Electric: Carbon-Free, Cost-Effective, Convenient

The Eviation Alice is a nine-passenger electric aircraft – the only flight-proven all-electric commuter aircraft of this size. Built from a clean-sheet design around magniX's industry-leading electric propulsion system, Alice produces zero carbon emissions and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops – thereby providing the opportunity to activate more routes, improving the convenience of air travel.

EVIA AERO is a new market entrant, focused on developing the electric aviation ecosystem, from electricity generation to flight operations. EVIA AERO will generate electricity regionally through photovoltaic power plants, supporting the energy framework intended to make the widespread deployment of electric aircraft a reality. The business model is designed to significantly improve the carbon footprint of airport infrastructure, and re-energize less frequented routes, by enabling air travel that is scalable, sustainable and economically viable.

"Together with Eviation, a pioneer of electric flight, we will introduce a fleet of zero-emission aircraft that will transform the way we experience regional travel in Europe," said Florian Kruse, Founder and CEO of EVIA AERO. "We are deeply committed to holistically transforming the aviation industry by implementing a complete cycle of local energy generation, storage, and flight operations."

Redefining the Commuting Experience

"As an early adopter of all-electric air travel and sustainable technologies, EVIA AERO shares Eviation's dedication to social responsibility," said Loic Questiaux, Sales Director, EMEA at Eviation. "Eviation's Alice promises to transform commuting by air, across Europe. Not only green and clean, but elegantly designed, and providing a smoother, quieter in-flight experience, the Alice will offer EVIA AERO passengers a new way to fly."

Alice is targeted at both commuter and cargo markets, and will typically operate flights ranging up to 250 nautical miles. Travel by electric aircraft will help to revitalize regional communities, create new job opportunities within the aviation industry, and enable secondary airports to prosper with additional commuter traffic and lower operating costs.

"The creation of an all-electric European commuter fleet of Alice aircraft will advance an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable future of flight," said Gregory Davis, President and CEO of Eviation. "EVIA AERO further showcases the commitment of German-based companies to revolutionize air travel. Together we can enable a future where electric air travel is the standard for the next generation."

About Eviation Aircraft

Based in Washington State, U.S., Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures electric aircraft to deliver a competitive and sustainable solution for the regional mobility of people and goods. Its innovative airframes, electric propulsion units, and advanced battery system are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Further information can be found at www.eviation.com.

About EVIA AERO

EVIA AERO, based in Germany, is developing a sustainable regional airline with designs to operate electric sustainable aircraft for the business traveler market segment. EVIA AERO intends to serve the entire value chain of sustainable aviation. EVIA AERO's objective is to strengthen the development of regional economies in Europe by enabling customers to travel in an affordable, time-efficient and sustainable way. Its fleet will connect European business regions. With a schedule devised to generate connectivity between cities several times a day, EVIA AERO will provide passengers with high reliability in flight connections.

SOURCE Eviation