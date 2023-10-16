Eviation announces Letter of Intent with flyVbird for 25 Alice All-Electric commuter aircraft

Eviation

16 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

  • Eviation ratifies an agreement with Europe's flyVbird for 25 Alice aircraft, with options for 25 additional aircraft
  • flyVbird, a Germany-based regional airline, will deploy the Alice in its app-based, on-demand service
  • Orders for Alice, the world's first flight-tested fully electric regional aircraft, now valued at over US$ 5 billion

ARLINGTON, Wash., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a leading manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that flyVbird, an emerging on-demand regional airline, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 25 Alice aircraft, with options for a further 25.

flyVbird is committed to enhancing connectivity in rural areas where it will use smaller, more accessible airports. The airline is driven by unique algorithms to deliver on-demand air travel to routes passengers want to fly. It plans to secure its own Air Operator Certificate to utilize Alice for decentralized and sustainable travel across Europe, connecting unconnected or underserved communities worldwide and delivering carbon-free, cost effective, convenient air travel.

Leading the Electric Revolution
The nine-seater Alice is the world's first flight-tested all-electric commuter aircraft. Built from a clean-sheet design, the Alice produces zero emissions and costs significantly less to operate per flight hour compared with light jets or regular turboprops. It is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units developed by magniX, the global industry leader in flight-proven electric propulsion systems.

"The European Union is moving forward with ambitious new rules aimed at decarbonizing the aviation industry," said Eddie Jaisaree, Vice President, Commercial Sales at Eviation. "The Alice is the innovative and beautifully designed aircraft needed to lead aerospace's transition to net zero carbon emissions. We are very pleased to partner with flyVbird in the future of flight."

"The fact that Alice is a zero-carbon, quiet, low operational cost aircraft makes it the perfect solution for flyVbird to deliver clean, on-demand regional travel across Europe into the next decade and beyond," said Anton Lutz, CEO of flyVbird, at the Routes World 2023 Conference in Istanbul. "Through our unique AI-driven approach, we will offer direct alternatives to typical hub-and-spoke operations and Alice will play a critical role."

About Eviation Aircraft
Based in Washington State, U.S., Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures electric aircraft to delight operators and passengers with green, cost efficient and convenient regional transportation. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.com.

About flyVbird
flyVbird GmbH (formerly flyvirtual.global UG) is an emerging regional airline headquartered in Germany. In lieu of a traditional hub-and-spoke network, flyVbird's airline model is an AI-backed carrier that will use algorithms to schedule flights based on paid bookings. Its focus will be on serving regional airports to offer a faster and more convenient alternative to traditional transport methods. For more information, please visit www.flyvbird.com.

