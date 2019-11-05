Eviation Appoints a New Chairman

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the acquisition of Eviation in August by the Clermont Group, an international business group based in Singapore, Eviation Aircraft has today announced the appointment of Mr Roei Ganzarski as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr Ganzarski is the Chairman of Clermont Aerospace, the aviation division of the Clermont Group, and a veteran of the traditional and electric aerospace sectors.

Eviation is working to become the first-to-market manufacturer of an all-electric propulsion aircraft, named Alice. Alice, which targets middle-mile commutes of up to 650 miles, was unveiled at the Paris Air Show in June 2019. At the Air Show, Eviation announced its first commercial contract with Cape Air, and expects to begin shipping the aircraft for commercial use in 2022.

Eviation and magniX are Making Electric Flight a Commercial Reality

Mr Ganzarski is also the CEO of magniX, an industry-leading electric motor company based in Redmond, WA, USA. magniX is a key supplier to Eviation and is providing the electric propulsion systems for Alice. Eviation and magniX are turning the vision of electric flight into commercial reality by working closely together to deliver and manufacture the world's first environmentally-friendly, silent and affordable electric passenger aircraft.

Prior to his role at magniX, Mr Ganzarski was CEO of BoldIQ, a global software provider. Under Mr Ganzarski's leadership, BoldIQ grew from a software start-up to a multi-million dollar SaaS company. Before this he spent over a decade with the Boeing family of companies, where his last role was Chief Customer Officer for Boeing's Flight Services division.

Mr Roei Ganzarski, the new Chairman of Eviation, said:

"I am excited to be joining the Eviation family. Eviation, magniX and Clermont Aerospace are working together to realize the dream of sustainable regional travel and transform the future of aviation. Our vision is that our children and grandchildren will fly on clean, low-cost aircraft because of the innovations we are bringing to the industry today. By assuming the Chairmanship, I hope to enable a stronger, shared strategic direction and accelerate our progress by uniting world-class teams."

Mr Omer Bar-Yohay, CEO of Eviation, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Roei Ganzarski as the Chairman of Eviation. Roei brings significant strategic and leadership experience that will help Eviation to develop even further and achieve new heights. I am also excited as this appointment brings Eviation closer into the Clermont Aerospace family, which will support and advance our long-term growth."

Mr Ganzarski is a graduate of Wharton's Advanced Management Program. He has an MBA from the University of Washington and a BA in Economics from The University of Haifa, and sits on the board of the Washington Technology Industry Association.

Further Information

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. is developing and manufacturing efficient electric aircraft in an effort to make electric aviation a fast, competitive, and sustainable answer to the on-demand mobility of people and goods. Its distributed propulsion, high-energy density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and new airframe are designed from the ground up to maximize these technological advances for regional flight operators. Eviation is a member of NASA's on-demand mobility program, and serves on the electric aviation committees of the General Aviation Manufacturers' Association (GAMA) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Please visit us at www.eviation.co

