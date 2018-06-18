Evid Science appoints Marc Berger to join Scientific Advisory Board

"We are thrilled to have Marc join our Scientific Advisory board, and look forward to his contributions," said Matt Michelson, CEO of Evid Science. "Marc is a pioneer in Health Economics and Outcomes Research. He brings both the expertise and vision to help us improve our business and our technology. His experience across a number of the world's largest healthcare organizations, and as an advisor to successful start-ups, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate on the collection and use of medical evidence."

"I am excited to work with Evid Science, an innovative company that is leveraging the cutting-edge analytics including machine learning and artificial intelligence to enable researchers to rapidly retrieve and analyze outcomes data from the scientific literature," said Marc Berger.

Dr. Berger retired in July 2017 after serving for five years as the Vice President of Real World Data and Analytics at Pfizer. Prior to Pfizer, Dr. Berger held the position of Executive Vice President and Senior Scientist in the life sciences group of OptumInsight, part of United Health Group. Before that, he served as the Vice President, Global Health Outcomes at Eli Lilly and Company and Vice President of Outcomes Research and Management at Merck & Co., Inc. He currently Chairs the Product Advisory Board at SHYFT Analytics.

Dr. Berger has served on the Medicare Evidence Development & Coverage Advisory Committee (MedCAC) for CMS and the steering committee for the AHRQ Centers for Research and Education on Therapeutics (CERTs). He also served on the board of the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) where he chaired or participated in a number of ISPOR Good Research Practice Taskforces.

"By drawing on his years of experience as an executive and his thought leadership in the field, Marc will provide unique insights into how our technology can yield the highest benefit in terms of facilitating productivity," said Steven Minton, Chairman of Evid Science.

With the appointment of Dr. Berger, Evid Science begins to build its Scientific Advisory Board, filling it with some of the most forward-thinking and preeminent scientists in the fields of biopharmaceuticals, medical affairs and health economics and outcomes research.

About Evid Science

Evid Science (evidscience.com) is a digital health company that broadens access to outcomes evidence. Our mission is to provide the most comprehensive and easily accessible database of therapy evidence in the world, in the most efficient manner possible. Discover more at https://www.evidscience.com

