Evidence for Modern Healing Miracles Investigated in Controversial Documentary Releasing September 14

REDDING, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new documentary film "Send Proof" chronicles a man's intellectual and spiritual journey to discover whether claims of divine intervention and miracles of healing can be corroborated with medical testing and scientific evidence.

Six years in the making, Star Gazer Media Group is announcing the release of this first-of-its-kind movie on Sept. 14 in Los Angeles County (Pasadena), California at Ambassador Auditorium.

Dr. Jacalyn Duffin, acclaimed miracle researcher, is interviewed for Send Proof. James Randi shows filmmaker Elijah Stephens magic tricks.

In the 95-minute documentary, filmmaker Elijah Stephens takes a careful look at assertions that someone has been miraculously healed working in tandem with the Global Medical Research Institute, interviewing board-certified doctors, scientists, an atheist medical historian who believes in miracles, and some of the leading skeptical voices who insist that miracles are bogus.

"I am excited to release this movie because I think both skeptic and believer alike will enjoy it and find it challenging," Stephens says.

"The reason I named my film 'send proof' is that this is a call for Christians who claim to be supernaturally healed to send in evidence, their medical records, to be researched and possibly be published as case studies in peer-reviewed academic journals."

As surveys continue to show, a broad swath of the American public believes in miracles, and if medical evidence can be utilized to bolster their veracity, it could shift our collective paradigm regarding how Westerners think about miracles.

The movie documents accounts of miraculous healings that have been published as case studies in the Complementary Therapies in Medicine Journal. Stephens also travels to Mozambique to document the ministry of Rolland and Heidi Baker, detailing in the film how miracles of the healing of deaf and blind Mozambicans were followed up on by researchers and their findings were published in the Southern Medical Journal .

Leading voices in charismatic Christianity who claim to flow in healing anointings are featured prominently and for those hesitant about embracing such theological paradigms in light of abuse of spiritual gifts, the filmmaker says that he wanted to engage a wide array of voices. Evangelical apologists and scholars Dr. William Lane Craig, Dr. J.P. Moreland, Dr. Craig Keener, and Dr. Gary Habermas also provide their perspectives.

Skeptic and atheist authors and thought leaders Dr. Michael Shermer; Dr. Michaell Ruse; John Loftus, a former Christian; and the late James Randi weigh in an attempt to show balance.

