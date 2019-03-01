Evidence Matters: Winter 2019
Mar 13, 2019, 08:42 ET
WASHINGTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winter 2019 issue of Evidence Matters: Transforming Knowledge Into Housing and Community Development Policy, which focuses on the role that landlords play in the federal Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program, is now available here: https://www.huduser.gov/portal/evidence.html. This issue reviews existing literature on factors influencing landlords' participation in the HCV program; highlights recent, HUD-sponsored research on landlord attitudes toward the program; and examines incentive-based strategies that some public housing agencies deploy to increase landlord participation.
Key Findings:
- The success of the HCV program depends on the participation of private-market landlords. HUD, and the public housing agencies that administer the voucher program, can work to reduce administrative burdens and actively recruit and incentivize landlord participation.
- While landlord participation has been an understudied aspect of the HCV program, recent research found that many landlords do not accept vouchers, and that they refuse vouchers for a variety of reasons. These can include financial considerations, concerns about tenants, and administrative burdens.
- Incentive programs, such those being deployed by housing agencies in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Marin County, California, have increased voucher uptake in high-opportunity areas and improved the lease-up rate for voucher holders.
