EviDenS de Beauté Unveils First Counter in China at Hangzhou Intime Department Store

EviDenS de Beauté is renowned worldwide for its exclusive presence in high-end retail channels, featuring in iconic luxury department stores such as Harrods in London, TSUM in Russia and BFF in Thailand. The selection of the Wulin store of Intime Department Store in Hangzhou as the home for its first Chinese counter underlines the brand's recognition of the discerning, high-quality consumers in the region, aiming to provide an all-encompassing luxury skincare experience.

Notably, the new counter's design concept mirrors the brand's pursuit of French elegance and sophistication and pays homage to the brand's founder, Charles-Edouard Barthes. The perfect fusion of the brand's signature elegant gold and ink-blue color scheme, along with unique totemic carvings on the ceiling, creates an ambiance reminiscent of a palace of fine craftsmanship.

Additionally, the new store boasts a meticulous product display, an exclusive skincare area, and a facial device testing zone, creating an intimate and comfortable atmosphere for customers to indulge in EviDenS de Beauté's unique high-luxury skincare aesthetics.

To recreate the essence of a brand unique spa and offer an ultimate skincare experience, EviDenS de Beauté brings La Maison, a hidden gem in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, to Hangzhou. This secluded spa room, nestled within Intime Department Store, caters to EviDenS de Beauté's esteemed VIP clientele.

In the EviDenS de Beauté spa room, the brand treats customers to a luxurious beauty regimen akin to that of royalty. Before embarking on facial treatments, skincare specialists assess each client's skin condition and lifestyle habits to tailor a personalized skincare experience. The room's decor plays a pivotal role in the overall experience, with soft lighting, plush tatami flooring, and a ceiling adorned with subtle bas-relief motif, creating an environment that radiates warmth and comfort.

In conjunction with the opening, EviDenS de Beauté also launched a nine-day pop-up store, illuminating the brand's emblem on an exterior wall and a large electronic screen. The 3D-carved emblem showcases the noble family crest of the brand's founder, Charles-Edouard Barthes, while beneath it lies a portrayal of the brand's French elegance in a floral and avian motif, accompanied by the brand philosophy — "Youth is relative, Love is absolute." This installation visually reflects EviDenS de Beauté's noble lineage and commitment to quality.

Sophie K/VELLA, Global Marketing Director EviDenS de Beauté, said: "Our new boutique and brand spa room serve as essential platforms for direct communication between the brand and consumers, enabling consumers to not only enjoy professional skincare services but also gain a deeper understanding of our products. These spaces also allow us to directly capture consumer feedback, understand their needs and expectations, and thereby enhance products and services."

"Building upon our existing online presence, EviDenS de Beauté is strategically expanding its offline footprint. We aim to provide Chinese consumers with a comprehensive and unparalleled luxury skincare experience," Sophie added.

About EviDenS de Beauté

Founded in 2008, EviDenS de Beauté is a luxury skincare brand that combines the sophistication of French elegance with the unique anti-aging properties of Japanese skincare technology. Founded by Charles-Edouard Barthes, the brand is renowned for its high-quality products that cater to the needs of different skin types. The brand offers a wide range of products, including cleansers, serums, moisturizers, and masks, all aimed at providing the ultimate skincare experience. Partnering with beauty giant S'Young International, the brand is set to create luxury skincare experience for more consumers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234653/Image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234655/Image6.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234657/Image5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234652/Image7.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235227/Picture1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235226/Picture2.jpg

SOURCE EviDenS de Beauté

