Evident Partners with PRISM to Enhance Risk Management for Public Entities

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evident, a leading provider of third-party risk management solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Public Risk Innovation, Solutions, and Management (PRISM), one of the largest public entity risk pools in the nation comprised of 95% of California counties, 70% of California cities, and over 2,200 California public agencies. By integrating Evident's cutting-edge technology into PRISM's offerings, this collaboration will enhance services and deliver valuable benefits to public entities across California.

PRISM, renowned for its commitment to innovative risk management solutions, is a member-directed insurance risk-sharing pool designed to help public entities proactively manage losses and prepare for various exposures.

Rick Brush, Chief Member Services Officer at PRISM, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership: "PRISM has a tradition of partnering with best-in-class service providers, and adding Evident to our list will be a great benefit to our members. Their software and systems will add great efficiency to our members' risk management programs."

By partnering with Evident, PRISM expands its roster of best-in-class service providers, ensuring its members have access to top-tier risk management tools.

Evident's platform offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to optimize and automate third-party risk management and contractual risk transfer. By automating the collection, verification, and continuous monitoring of risk data, Evident's solution provides unparalleled accuracy and speed. This partnership allows PRISM members to enhance their risk management programs, ensuring that they not only meet but exceed industry standards.

Evident's CEO David Thomas also commented on the partnership "We are thrilled to partner with PRISM and contribute to their mission of providing exceptional risk management solutions for public entities. Our technology provides efficient and thorough risk assessment, and we are excited to support PRISM's members in achieving their risk management goals. This partnership represents an exciting milestone for Evident as we continue to drive innovation in third-party risk management."

The integration of Evident's technology into PRISM's risk management framework will enable members to:

Streamline Risk Management Programs: Automate and enhance the efficiency of third-party risk assessments.

Improve Budget Efficiency: Reduce administrative costs and eliminate the need for manual oversight.

Achieve Greater Accuracy: Access comprehensive risk data for better decision-making.

Risk Mitigation: Proactively address potential third-party risks and exposures, safeguarding public assets and budgets.

By combining PRISM's Public Sector expertise with Evident's advanced technology, this partnership represents a significant step forward in the evolution of risk management for public entities.

About Evident

Evident empowers businesses to thrive together. We make partnerships easy and secure by automating third-party risk management for our clients while streamlining the onboarding and compliance processes for our rapidly growing network of verified businesses—already millions strong. Trusted by the world's largest enterprises, we collect, verify, and monitor risk intelligence across critical vendors, suppliers, and customers. Driven by powerful AI and unique data insights, Evident proactively mitigates risks, enabling clients to stay ahead of threats and helping third parties grow essential relationships. Evident delivers confidence in every connection, helping businesses reduce risk, drive growth, and build stronger, more secure partnerships. Learn more at evidentid.com.

