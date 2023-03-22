Evident Releases International Offering to Serve Rapidly Growing Customer Base

ATLANTA, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evident announced the expansion of their third-party coverage solution to now include 93 countries and 41 languages across the globe. This means that customers can now configure Coverage Criteria anywhere they operate worldwide.

Quote from the Quality Assurance Senior Manager Amstar DMC

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this highly differentiated service to our customers," said Devon Wijesinghe, President of Evident. "We understand how important it is for companies operating around the world to have access to verification solutions to protect their interests regardless of location or language. This separates Evident significantly from competitors in the market and we are delighted to be the first to release this capability."

Recently one of Hyatt Hotels' subsidiaries Amstar DMC (the leading international destination management company) struggled with ensuring all of their international vendors met their insurance requirements, without exception. Quality Assurance Senior Manager, Antonio Canto said, "Evident has helped us to fulfill this goal, since in the past we used to dedicate a lot of time and effort to the insurance verification process, something that has been totally automated by the software and its artificial intelligence functionality."

Because of Amstar's international reach "the insurance wording and templates changes across countries, was very difficult for our dedicated staff to validate all kinds of Certificates of Insurances considering the different languages, wording, and jurisdictions. With Evident's international capabilities and checks, they have helped us to fill this gap by ensuring that our vendors, regardless of their location, are meeting our insurance requirements."

"We are grateful for our customers like Amstar (a subsidiary of Hyatt Hotels) and so many others that have spurred our innovation and allowed us to grow with them, wherever they are," said Devon Wijesinghe, President of Evident. "We strive every day to provide our clients with the best possible solutions and this will help us continue offering superior products to them."

Evident is dedicated to making sure that customers have all the tools and resources necessary when managing risk on an international level. With this expanded coverage across 93 countries and 41 languages, businesses can rest assured knowing they have access to reliable protection wherever they operate.

About Evident

Evident is the leading automated insurance verification and credentialing solution analyzing and ensuring vendors are compliant and meet Certificate of Insurance (COI) requirements. The world's largest organizations rely on Evident's game-changing technology to help them make fast and informed decisions about engaging new vendors, suppliers, franchisees, and other third-party partners without compromising their data privacy. Evident is a VC-backed technology startup, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at evidentid.com

