Evident Surpasses 4 Million Members on The Evident Network

Evident ID

03 Oct, 2023, 08:43 ET

Milestone showcases the continued need to simplify compliance for all 

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evident, the global leader in business credentialing, today announced record growth of four million global members of The Evident Network. Evident is the only AI-enabled platform specifically designed to communicate risk data between parties and meet the strenuous requirements of insurance carriers and risk managers worldwide.

Since its inception, Evident has upheld its promise of providing one source of truth for risk and compliance data, revolutionizing the way that enterprises achieve compliance with regulatory and commercial standards. 

The Evident Network
The Evident Network

"We are incredibly proud to have now helped millions of businesses achieve compliance," said CEO, David Thomas. "Through our expansive network of members and clients, Evident has seamlessly connected the gap between rigorous credentialing requirements and accelerated business outcomes."

As a way to recognize our growing membership, Evident is introducing the "Evident Cleared" badge. This is a new designation to show that a member has completed the Evident verification process. Members will be able to display the Evident Cleared badge to demonstrate their commitment to meeting and maintaining compliance. 

"By empowering our members with the ability to attain 'Evident Cleared" status, we offer a pathway to achieve enhanced credibility," said President Devon Wijesinghe. "This simultaneously ensures our clients gain the assurance that their compliance requirements are meticulously met, all the while allowing them to operate efficiently and quickly."

"Being part of The Evident Network has been a game-changer for GenieBins," said Garrett Lepak, CEO. "The network's emphasis on compliance showcases a commitment to quality and trust through the Evident Cleared seal. As our own clients choose to implement Evident across their organizations, it's amazing how quickly we can align with the compliance requirements needed."

Evident is bringing together the worlds of compliance and efficiency to create a verified solution where businesses can work together without sacrificing compliance or speed on one platform. 

About Evident
Evident is the global leader in business credentialing with a network of millions of businesses across more than one hundred countries. By connecting insurers, enterprises, and the many businesses they rely on, our platform enables verification of precise requirements ensuring they meet compliance standards. Powered by cutting-edge AI, Evident's platform balances rigorous credentialing with accelerated business results. Learn more at evidentid.com.

Media Contact:
Allison Schoner
862-347-8253
[email protected]

SOURCE Evident ID

Evident Announces Evie, the World's Only Generative AI Solution for Insurance Risk Management

