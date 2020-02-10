Evidentia Learning teams up with ICMEC to offer free, high-quality accredited online training resources on child sexual exploitation to healthcare providers in lower-income countries

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evidentia Learning today announced a joint project with the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) to provide free access to high-quality accredited online training modules to healthcare professionals in low-income and lower-middle income countries (based on World Bank criteria). The comprehensive training program helps medical and mental health professionals to better recognize and respond to child sexual abuse and exploitation.

"For the last two years we have worked together with Jordan Greenbaum, MD from ICMEC to develop eLearning modules on the topics of Human Trafficking, Trauma Informed Care and the Medical Evaluation of Child Sexual Abuse," said Mark Schregardus, co-founder of Evidentia Learning. "Through our online training modules, we are now able to drastically scale up the existing training efforts of ICMEC and to educate many more healthcare professionals serving vulnerable kids in lower-income countries."

The online training modules will be available through ICMEC's website and its Global Initiative for Child Health & Well-Being Program. Doctors and nurses are often the first to notice a child in need of protection from harm. By providing specialized training we will increase recognition, identification of child sexual abuse and exploitation victims and be able to provide appropriate and dedicated treatment.

"Most of our training efforts in lower-income countries are face-to-face," said Jordan Greenbaum, MD, Medical Director at ICMEC. "Self-paced online training modules will allow us to scale up our efforts, significantly increase the number of healthcare professionals we reach, establish an international network of providers, and offer additional training and support for the people we have trained in the past."

About Evidentia Learning

Evidentia Learning (www.evidentialearning.com) develops high-quality eLearning modules for healthcare professionals. Our best-of-class online training programs teach medical professionals to recognize and respond to all forms of child abuse.

About International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC)

The International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) (www.icmec.org) is making the world safer for children by eradicating child abduction, sexual abuse, and exploitation. We advocate, innovate, train and collaborate for every child so that no child stands alone.

