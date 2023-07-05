Evidity Health Capital's Adam Lessler, MD named Partner

NEW YORK and MIAMI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Lessler, MD of Evidity Health Capital has recently been named Partner and appointed to the firm's Management Committee. Adam will continue to oversee Evidity's investment sourcing and evaluation efforts while taking on additional leadership roles. Evidity is a late-stage venture capital and growth equity firm investing in medtech companies that address large unmet needs using innovative technologies supported by evidence.

"Adam has been integral to Evidity's growth and success since the earliest days of the firm. We are excited to have him join the partnership where he will continue to strengthen our firm and bring tremendous value to our investors," said Alejandro Sanchez, Partner and co-Founder of Evidity.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Adam for almost fifteen years," said Paul Enever, Partner and co-Founder of Evidity. "He possesses a unique combination of medical, business, and investment expertise that gives our team an edge in evaluating the investment potential of growth-stage medtech companies. Since taking over responsibility for investment sourcing and evaluation, Adam has greatly improved the consistency and rigor of the Evidity approach which is already resulting in even better results for investors."

"Helping to build and grow Evidity has been an incredibly rewarding professional experience," said Adam. "Through Evidity's investment focus, I have had the opportunity to help talented management teams drive clinical adoption of important new medical technologies, successfully build new businesses, and provide attractive returns to investors. I look forward to continuing to support Evidity and its portfolio companies through their next phases of growth."

Adam is a licensed physician with residency training in emergency medicine and nearly fifteen years of healthcare industry experience counseling Boards and senior leadership teams. Prior to joining Evidity, Adam was a consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he served clients across the health care value chain, with a focus on healthcare provider growth and M&A/partnership strategy. Previously, Adam completed his internship in emergency medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and worked as an analyst in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs and as a research assistant in Harvard Medical School's Department of Health Care Policy.

About Evidity

Evidity is a late-stage venture capital and growth equity firm centered on complementary expertise and a disciplined investment approach. The firm is led by a cohesive team of three investment partners who bring diverse and complementary skillsets yet share a common background, working approach, and values. The firm has a culture and operating model where all partners share responsibility for the success of each investment decision and portfolio company's performance. For more information please visit Evidity.com.

