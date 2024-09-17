Evie, Movano Health's Smart Ring for Women, is Back In Stock with Key Upgrades

Orders Reopen with Enhancements to AI Powered Health Insights, Sleep and Heart Rate Measurements and More

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE) today announced the immediate availability of its Evie Ring, the first smart ring designed specifically for women. The ring features the same industry-first, award-winning open design that accommodates fluctuations in finger size, and is accompanied by an updated app that enhances users' ability to track and understand key metrics vital to their health and wellness.

Relaunching after a hiatus to address initial customer feedback and supply chain challenges, the updated app notably includes the ability to generate deeper personalized health insights through improved AI-based pattern recognition. This upgrade augments a trend analysis feature that sets Evie apart from every other wearable on the market.

Instead of simply reporting health data in daily or weekly graphs, Evie's custom insights engine identifies patterns over time, including correlations between menstrual cycle, heart health, sleep, mood and energy as well as progress toward user-defined goals. Findings such as inconsistent sleep schedules, an increase in restless nights, cycle insights and changes in heart rate variability are shared in the app's Notifications feature, eliminating the need for wearers to analyze weeks or months of data on their own. These insights also explain possible causes, impacts and solutions, helping users understand how they are feeling and, in some cases, suggesting they make adjustments or seek medical advice.

Evie utilizes a similar big-picture strategy in its unique Daily Summary data display, which dynamically shows the user's progress toward daily steps, active minutes, calorie burn, sleep and mood goals in a single graphic rather than in individual activity and performance scores used by other wearables. This approach enables users to easily track all goals in real time and provides an easy-to-understand snapshot of each day's activity and recovery, avoiding the time and effort required to review multiple data sources.

Other upgrades in the latest Evie release include:

Improved accuracy of sleep data. Evie's updated sleep algorithm facilitates accurate measurement of sleep and wake times while also showing how much time is spent in each stage of REM, light and deep sleep, helping users better understand their body's rhythms and the impact on sleep quality.

Evie's updated sleep algorithm facilitates accurate measurement of sleep and wake times while also showing how much time is spent in each stage of REM, light and deep sleep, helping users better understand their body's rhythms and the impact on sleep quality. Improved measurement of heart rate during activity. Evie has fine-tuned its heart rate algorithm to provide more accurate data on exertion during exercise, enabling users to consult the app post-workout to determine whether they are staying within their optimal training zones.

Additional upgrades in development include:

Auto Activity Detection Later this Fall, the Evie Ring will be launching an Auto Activity detect feature, where the app will automatically sense various forms of exercise without requiring users to start a workout on the app. Once detected, users will be able to accept the detected activity (walking, biking, running or a general workout) or specify an alternative, as well as modify workout end times. The app will also show heart rate zones during the workout, helping users manage their training intensity.

Later this Fall, the Evie Ring will be launching an Auto Activity detect feature, where the app will automatically sense various forms of exercise without requiring users to start a workout on the app. Once detected, users will be able to accept the detected activity (walking, biking, running or a general workout) or specify an alternative, as well as modify workout end times. The app will also show heart rate zones during the workout, helping users manage their training intensity. An Android version of the Evie app. This will be available in November, giving Android users access to the same Evie features and benefits as those working on Apple platforms.

This will be available in November, giving Android users access to the same Evie features and benefits as those working on Apple platforms. My Health Report. This report will summarize key metrics and highlight trends spotted over the past several months. The report can be sent to a doctor at the user's request to help users facilitate conversations with their provider and make the most informed decisions about their health.

The Evie Ring is scratch-resistant, has 4+ days of battery life, and recharges in just 60 minutes with the included charger. It is available exclusively through www.eviering.com in gold, rose gold and silver finishes and in sizes 5-12 with an optional complimentary sizing kit for those who don't know their ring size. It costs $269 with no subscription fees.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health, maker of the Evie Ring (www.eviering.com), is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade data to the forefront of wearables. Featuring modern and flexible form factors, Movano Health's devices offer an innovative approach to delivering trusted data to both customers and enterprises, capturing a comprehensive picture of an individual's health data and uniquely translating it into personalized and intelligent insights.

Movano Health's proprietary technologies and wearable medical device solutions will soon enable the use of data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes across a number of patient populations that exist in healthcare. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

