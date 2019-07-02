Evie Networks Partners with EV Connect for Electric Vehicle Ultra-Fast Charging Network in Australia

"EV Connect is the most experienced charging software developer in the market, and we are putting that expertise and the EV Connect platform to work with our partners to build a clean, safe, convenient, and dependable EV charging network across the cities, towns, and highways of Australia," said Chris Mills, CEO of Evie Networks. "Based in one of the most mature EV markets in the world, EV Connect brings the experience and capability to reliably connect with a wide range of charging stations and vehicle models. We saw this as critical to providing the dependable charging experience that we want for Australian drivers and partners."

EV Connect provides the industry's most innovative cloud-based software platform for managing networks of EV charging stations, their interaction with utilities, and the driver experience. The collaboration with Evie Networks in Australia will help set up a seamless highway network of city-to-city transport for EV drivers and EV fleet operators by increasing the number of chargers in Australia exactly where they are needed. The EV Connect platform allows network operators like Evie Networks to manage everything from a single EV charging site to networks of hundreds of site operators with many thousands of sites and ports under management.

"For Australia to fully realize all the benefits of EVs, we have to reduce range and charging anxiety by giving drivers access to charging and information about chargers, no matter where they travel," said Jordan Ramer, founder and CEO of EV Connect. "We are excited to work with Evie Networks as we open the door to long-distance travel for electric vehicles by making charging more accessible and easy to use for drivers and more manageable for network operators."

The ultra-fast chargers Evie Networks is deploying at select highway locations across Australia will give EV drivers a charging experience similar to that of refueling a conventional internal combustion engine. For more information about the project, visit www.goevie.com.au/ .

ABOUT EVIE

Evie brings the deployment experience, electric vehicle expertise, data analytics and a strong balance sheet to enable drivers, fleet owners, distributors and retailers to go electric. Our chargers are powered by 100% green energy. Evie is backed by major investor the St Baker Energy Innovation Fund.

ABOUT EV CONNECT

EV Connect is the home of the most innovative, robust, and feature-rich cloud-based software platform for managing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, their interaction with utilities and the driver experience. From the world's largest enterprises to hospitality and retail, to universities and government facilities, they all leverage the EV Connect platform to bring simplicity and flexibility to their EV charging initiatives. Established in 2009, customers include Yahoo!, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, Electrify America, ADP, Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on twitter @EVConnect and on LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Technica Communications for EV Connect

Christian Zdebel

christian@technicacommunications.com

SOURCE EV Connect

Related Links

http://www.evconnect.com

