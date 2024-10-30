Evie Ring Announces Brand Partnership with Lifestyle Content Creator Heidi D'Amelio

Collaboration Will Expand Awareness of Movano's Female First Wearable to D'Amelio's 12 Million Social Media Followers

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE) today announced its first brand partnership with digital creator, wife, mom and entrepreneur Heidi D'Amelio. An icon in the wellness, fashion and beauty space, D'Amelio will share her experiences with Movano's Evie Ring with her more than 12 million Instagram and TikTok followers and also provide product feedback to help the Movano team fine-tune its roadmap for ongoing upgrades to the Evie app.

In addition to her large social media following, D'Amelio is known for her role on Hulu's The D'Amelio Show and Dancing With The Stars as well as for her family's snack food brand, Be Happy Snacks. She is also the mother of popular TikTok creators Dixie and Charli D'Amelio and matriarch of the D'Amelio family and a former personal trainer and model with a strong interest in health and wellness.

"Solid sleep is very important to me, and I love the Evie sleep tracker. It not only tracks hours slept, it also gives me a breakdown of how long I spend in each stage of sleep. Also, the workout log and goal setting help keep me on track for my fitness goals," D'Amelio said. "I'm excited to spread the word and help other women live healthier lives by taking advantage of Evie's platform."

Evie is the first smart ring designed specifically for women. It features an industry-first, award-winning open design that accommodates fluctuations in finger size, and is accompanied by an app that enhances users' ability to track and understand key metrics vital to their health and wellness. The app also generates deeper personalized health insights through AI-based pattern recognition, a feature that sets Evie apart from other wearables on the market.

"With Evie, we are building a community of women who strive to optimize their health through a better understanding of their daily activity patterns and habits," said Tyla Bucher, Chief Marketing Officer of Movano Health. "Heidi's positivity, health and wellness focus, and massive social media audience make her an ideal messenger for amplifying our outreach and accelerating Evie adoption."

The Evie Ring is scratch-resistant, has 4+ days of battery life, and recharges in just 60 minutes with the included charger. It is available exclusively through www.eviering.com in gold, rose gold and silver finishes and in sizes 5-12 with an optional complimentary sizing kit for those who don't know their ring size. It costs $269 with no subscription fees. The company recently announced a successful back in stock update and is planning an Android release this November, timed for the holidays.

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health, maker of the Evie Ring (www.eviering.com), is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade data to the forefront of wearables. Featuring modern and flexible form factors, Movano Health's devices offer an innovative approach to delivering trusted data to both customers and enterprises, capturing a comprehensive picture of an individual's health data and uniquely translating it into personalized and intelligent insights.

Movano Health is developing its proprietary technologies and wearable medical device solutions to enable the future use of data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes across a number of patient populations that exist in healthcare. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

