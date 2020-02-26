Evielab Launches First Solid CBD/CBG Sublingual Micropearls

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based Evielab has launched and patented the industry's first CBD/CBG solid sublingual pearl. Originally developed in France, Evie pearls measure just .15 inches and deliver 5 mg of the highest quality CBD and CBG.

Evielab sublingual CBD pearls in a patented, hygienic dispenser

The innovative patent-pending micropearl technology dissolves quickly under the tongue and is as discreet as a breath mint. Each pearl consists of purified CBD and ultra-rare CBG (cannabigerol) combined with natural terpenes and come in effect-based profiles that may provide energy for sports performance, pain relief, relaxation, sexual drive, sleep, immunity and brain focus. Evie pearls are all natural with no additives, sugar, GMOs, or THC.

"We've spent two years developing this process and the end product," according to Xavier Suid, Founder of Evielab. "Evielab pearls are designed as a wellness product and we wanted users to have a very emotional connection to our product so it's a high touch application, that is sexy and discreet enough to slip into your pocket."

High CBD Bioavailability for Faster Onset

Each Evie pearl delivers 5 mg of hemp extract with superior bioavailability to ensure that more CBD/CBG reaches the body's neurotransmitters. The patented production process delivers particles for a quick onset, and as a sublingual, they dissolve in your mucus and bypass the liver for more effective bioavailability and absorption.

Dosing is in the User's Control

The unique dispenser for Evie pearls delivers an exact dose of 5 mg in each pearl which takes the guesswork out of dosing. Users can mix and match pearls depending on the desired effect such as a Sport pearl before a workout, Focus while at work, a Relax pearl after work, and Sleep at nighttime. This individual dosing gives the user much more control over their CBD experience.

Patented Technology

Evielab has patents pending on the processing of the micropearls, the dispenser and the custom-designed machines that produce them. The pharmaceutical-grade plastic capsule, injected at the highest level to meet stringent clean standards measures out a single pearl dosage which can be popped into the user's mouth and eliminates the need for hands to touch the product. The dispenser is designed to "pop" the pearl into the mouth without any cross-contamination as users have with sharing a vape pen or tincture dropper.

Evie pearls are available online at evielab.com .

Any claims on this page have not been reviewed by the FDA.

