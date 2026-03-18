TEL AVIV, Israel, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evinature, a pioneer in evidence-based nutraceutical formulations designed to support digestive health and help individuals manage chronic bowel challenges, today announced that its proprietary CurQD formulation will be used in a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)-funded clinical trial to investigate a new combination approach for ulcerative colitis. The trial, first reported by Crain's New York Business, is being conducted by researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital, New-York, in conjunction with the University of Chicago Medicine and Sheba Medical Center in Israel, and received an initial $800,000 planning grant, with the potential for up to $11 million in total funding for completion of the trial.

Evinature's CurQD Chosen for DoD-Funded Clinical Trial to Investigate Combination Approach for Ulcerative Colitis

The DoD's funding of this trial reflects the significant burden that ulcerative colitis places on young individuals. Specifically, more than 35,000 military health-care beneficiaries suffer from either ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease, and the incidence rate of ulcerative colitis in the U.S. military is almost 50 percent higher than in the general population (Hou et al., Inflamm Bowel Dis, 2013). Environmental exposures unique to military service may be a contributing factor, according to the researchers who authored the grant application.

A Novel Combination Approach

The DoD-funded clinical trial will employ CurQD — a plant-based formulation developed by Evinature and combining curcumin and QingDai — used alongside vedolizumab, an established biologic prescribed by physicians in the management of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

The rationale for the study reflects a growing challenge in IBD research: In clinical trials evaluating individual drug-based approaches, response rates for ulcerative colitis typically plateau at approximately 50% (Feagan et al., New England Journal of Medicine, 2013). This ceiling has prompted researchers to explore whether combining pharmaceutical and nutraceutical approaches — each working through different mechanisms — may lead to improved outcomes. The purpose of this trial is to explore this question, and to better understand how vedolizumab and CurQD may interact when used together.

"One of several factors that is motivating us to explore this type of innovative combination is that we believe that patients are quite interested in the idea of using a non-pharmacological complementary approach to support the effectiveness of their care," said Dr. Ryan Ungaro, the director of clinical research in gastroenterology at Mount Sinai and principal investigator of the trial in an interview with Crain's New York Business. "In essence, what we are trying to do here is to see if we can potentially improve that percentage [of responders] with different complementary approaches."

CurQD: Evidence-Based Nutraceutical Formulation

Curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, and QingDai (indigo naturalis) were combined in Evinature's proprietary formulation CurQD, which demonstrated efficacy in a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial in patients with active UC (Ben-Horin et al., Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, 2024). Meticulous manufacturing and extensive testing were combined in the development of the formulation, which supports the body's natural process of returning the gut to baseline and promoting digestive equilibrium. CurQD is designed as a complementary formulation — intended to work alongside conventional pharmaceutical approaches without attempting to replace them.

The DoD-funded trial reflects this positioning: studying how a nutraceutical and a biologic may complement each other to support improved outcomes. CurQD compounds - curcumin and QingDai - were included in the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation's 2025 consensus guidelines on dietary management of IBD as recommended adjunctive considerations — a notable recognition of the growing role of nutraceuticals in supporting individuals managing chronic bowel challenges.

International Collaboration of Leading Research Institutions

The trial involves the participation of three leading institutions in the field of gastroenterology and IBD research: Mount Sinai New-York, a leading academic medical center internationally; University of Chicago Medicine, a prominent institution in IBD clinical research; and Sheba Medical Center in Israel, one of the world's top-rated hospitals.

"This landmark trial is unique in addressing a novel combination strategy for patients with ulcerative colitis, namely, rather than combining two pharmaceuticals, we will test the combination of a pharmaceutical with a plant-based nutraceutical for improving induction and maintenance of remission over giving the pharmaceutical alone" said Prof. Shomron Ben-Horin, M.D., the Chief of the Gastroenterology Department at Sheba Medical Center and the Medical lead at Evinature."This approach, not only may have superior results for patients as we daily see in clinics, but also addresses patients' wishes to harness nutritional support with plant-based natural compounds to improve their gut condition" said Nir Salomon, founder and director of the Integrative Gastroenterology Unit at Sheba Medical Center and co-founder and Head of R&D at Evinature.

About Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory condition of the large intestine that can cause debilitating symptoms, significantly impair quality of life, and lead to disability. An estimated 1.25 million Americans are living with ulcerative colitis (Lewis et al., Gastroenterology, 2023), with the U.S. among the highest prevalence rates globally. Onset most commonly peaks between ages 15 and 30 (StatPearls/NCBI, 2023), impacting patients during their most productive years. The annual economic burden of IBD in the U.S. is estimated at $14.6 to $31.6 billion (Crohn's & Colitis Foundation/AJMC, 2014), underscoring the urgent need for continued research into new approaches.

About Evinature

Evinature combines botanical knowledge with clinical rigor to develop evidence-based nutraceutical formulations designed to support digestive health and help individuals manage chronic bowel challenges. Its flagship formulation CurQD combines Qing Dai and purified curcumin extract and is available at over 40 medical centers across the United States, supporting individuals in maintaining digestive wellness and helping regain gut balance.

Founded by clinician-researchers at Sheba Medical Center, Evinature is committed to advancing the role of rigorously studied natural compounds in supporting digestive wellness.

CurQD is a dietary supplement. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The clinical trial referenced in this announcement is an independent research initiative. Results of this trial, once completed, will be subject to peer review and regulatory evaluation.

Contact

Orian Tal

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