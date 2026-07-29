Evinced Harnesses Agentic Coding to Automatically and Reliably Fix Accessibility Problems

Launches First-Ever Ability to Fix Accessibility Defects in CI and in Batch With Minimal Developer Effort

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evinced, the leading software company powering accessible web and mobile development, announced today at the Disability:IN conference the launch of its suite of agentic coding tools: Autopilot, Harness, and Resolve.

These tools work directly with a customer's existing AI systems to safely and automatically provide important advances in the accessibility of the features and components developers ship every day. In the past, the use of Large Language Models for accessible coding was marked by inconsistent accuracy and inefficiency due to their lack of native expertise about accessibility.

As of today, development organizations with agentic coding practices have a powerful new set of tools to deploy that are transformationally easy to use.

Autopilot

Autopilot is an Evinced capability that runs inside CI/CD systems and alongside a customer's LLM. It detects accessibility defects, with the industry's most powerful detection, when code is submitted into the CI pipeline. What is different as of today is that Autopilot can also guide the agent to automatically fix those detected defects, test them for correctness, iterate, and then create a notification to the developer that those tested fixes have been implemented. The developer, even if they did not know Autopilot was running, can then review and approve those changes to promote them forward in the development cycle.

Resolve

This capability allows teams to fix a backlog of accessibility issues with speeds that are previously unheard of. Working from a list of issues provided by a manual accessibility audit or output as a report from a scanning or analysis tool, Resolve verifies those issues that still exist in production, provides fixes for them inside the codebase, and then tests them until they meet Evinced accessibility standards. Resolve is radically more reliable and efficient than naive LLMs when presented with a task like this, and yet it can fix a backlogged issue within minutes.

Harness

Harness is a tool meant to be used interactively by developers while they work on building new features or fixing existing ones that might have accessibility defects. It works inside virtually every major coding agent (Claude, Cursor, Codex, Windsurf, etc.). It relies on existing Evinced defect detection and pattern intelligence to test and fix coding solutions to accessibility problems before they are committed by the developer.

The developer stays in control. They can choose to fix issues based on severity, or they can choose to fix, or evaluate and then fix, particular parts of a given page or screen.

Superior expertise required

LLMs and agentic coding are a powerful force for development productivity but they do require guidance when it comes to accessibility. Fortunately, Evinced's industry-leading defect detection and pattern intelligence are ready and able to help.

You can read more about these capabilities on evinced.com

Not a moment too soon

As Evinced has pointed out recently, the state of accessibility even among well-funded Fortune 500 companies in the US is far from good. In our latest study, the typical Fortune 500 homepage had 20 accessibility defects in it, and those could have been virtually entirely eliminated, automatically, by using the tools Evinced is announcing today.

"I think we all want companies around the world to do better," said Navin Thadani, the company's CEO & Co-Founder. "At Evinced, we think the way to get significant improvement is by providing tools that make it easier – orders of magnitude easier – to ship code that is accessible from the start. As teams race to implement agentic coding and dramatically speed up their output, they risk simply creating more inaccessible code, faster. Tools like the ones we announced today are the best bet for improving productivity and accessibility at the same time…before it's too late."

About Evinced

Since launching in 2021, Evinced is the leading software for integrating accessibility into web and mobile development at the world's largest, most accessibility-committed companies. Evinced's powerful suite of tools enable a company's designers, developers and accessibility professionals to automatically prevent, detect, and track accessibility issues without slowing the company's time to market. Evinced is headquartered in California, with offices across the US, Europe, and Israel, and is backed by leading investors like Insight Partners, M12 (Microsoft's venture arm), BGV, Capital One Ventures, Vertex Ventures, and others.

SOURCE Evinced