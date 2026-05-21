New analysis of Fortune 500 homepages reveals significantly fewer critical accessibility issues than internet-wide averages, highlighting both enterprise progress and remaining gaps

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evinced, the leading software company powering accessible web and mobile development, today on Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) announced the launch of the Evinced 500, a new analysis assessing accessibility for the largest 500 enterprises in the U.S. (the Fortune 500).

The analysis found that Fortune 500 company websites averaged almost 20 accessibility issues per homepage.

GAAD 2026: Evinced Launches Evinced 500, Offering a New Lens Into Enterprise Accessibility Performance

While this is a significant number, it does suggest that larger enterprises are performing better on accessibility than smaller ones. A widely cited annual study of one million website homepages, The WebAIM Million Report, most recently found 56 accessibility errors per homepage.

Other key findings from the Evinced 500 study include:

Approximately 90% of Fortune 500 homepages contained at least one accessibility issue

Financial services companies demonstrated some of the strongest accessibility performance among sectors analyzed

Technology companies showed some of the highest rates of accessibility problems

According to Evinced, the findings reinforce how accessibility maturity often correlates with organizational governance, operational rigor, and investment in modern development practices. More details are available on the Evinced blog.

"This is still just the beginning of the accessibility story on websites," said Navin Thadani, CEO & Co-Founder of Evinced. "Homepages are often the easiest pages to make accessible because they are static and heavily reviewed. The bigger challenge and the bigger opportunity lies deeper inside authenticated workflows, applications, dashboards, and transactional experiences where accessibility problems become harder to detect and more impactful for users. That's where automation and developer-first tooling become essential."

The release of the Evinced 500 comes as organizations face increasing pressure to improve digital accessibility amid growing regulatory scrutiny, expanding digital services, and broader enterprise adoption of accessibility engineering practices.

About Evinced

Since launching in 2021, Evinced is the leading software for integrating accessibility into web and mobile development at the world's largest, most accessibility-committed companies. Evinced's powerful suite of tools enable a company's designers, developers and accessibility professionals to automatically prevent, detect, and track accessibility issues without slowing the company's time to market. Evinced is headquartered in California, with offices across the US, Europe, and Israel, and is backed by leading investors like Insight Partners, M12 (Microsoft's venture arm), BGV, Capital One Ventures, Vertex Ventures, and others.

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SOURCE Evinced