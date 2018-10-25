EVINS Communications Names Diane Briskin President

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane Briskin, an accomplished and esteemed public relations executive, has joined EVINS Communications Ltd. (www.evins.com) as President and leader of the firm's Senior Management Team. EVINS, a preeminent brand strategy, marketing communications and public relations agency, has appointed Ms. Briskin to oversee the Agency's day-to-day operations and client services, as well as spearhead EVINS' future business development and growth. Ms. Briskin, who previously held the position of Managing Director at DKC Public Relations for more than sixteen years, will report to Mathew Evins, Chairman and Louise Evins, Chief Executive Officer.

"Louise and I are elated to welcome Diane to EVINS. She is a superlative and exceptionally accomplished marketing and public relations professional, with extensive expertise and experience in the lifestyle, luxury, hospitality and travel sectors," said Mr. Evins. "We are strategists that utilize marketing communications and public relations, media relations and influencer relations, partnerships and programming as well as content and storytelling, to make a consequential contribution to brands and businesses, and Diane is uniquely qualified to lead the charge, make us even better and dynamically grow our business."

Said Ms. Briskin, "I have long admired EVINS' dedication to building a client's business, the longevity of their client relationships, and the excellence of the results they have generated, not to mention their portfolio of iconic brands they have worked with across a broad spectrum of industries. Mathew and Louise are two of the most accomplished and admired business authorities in the fashion, lifestyle, luxury, retail and travel industries, and I very much look forward to partnering with them and leading their outstanding team to even greater success and triumph."

Ms. Briskin will provide strategic leadership for the entire agency, as well as manage and oversee client services and operations along with a team of thirty professionals in four practice areas; --Digital Content & Integration; Food, Spirits & Wine; Lifestyle (i.e., Beauty/Cosmetics, CPG, Entertainment, Fashion, Health/Wellness, Influencers, Jewelry/Watches, Media, Technologies, etc.) and Travel & Hospitality. She will also lead EVINS' brand evolution and business acquisition initiatives.

Prior to joining EVINS, and since 2002, Ms. Briskin served as Managing Director of DKC Public Relations, where she led the firm's Lifestyle and Hospitality practice, responsible for managing a team of 30 public relations professionals as well as for the practice's operational, financial and growth performance. She worked with countless prominent clients including 1Hotels, Belvedere Vodka, David Barton Gym, Delta Air Lines, European Wax Centers, Flywheel, Jaguar Land Rover, JCPenney, L'Oréal, Luvo, Princess Cruises, The London West Hollywood, The Watergate Hotel, Ulta Beauty and Universal Orlando Resort, among many others.

Previously, Ms. Briskin was Vice President of Sales and Marketing for W Hotels, responsible for the launch of the brand as well as all advertising, public relations, sales and revenue management. Her work was instrumental in developing and implementing one of the most successful launches in the history of the hospitality industry and helped develop what has become known as the signature W style of marketing – a seamless blend of advertising, programming, promotion and publicity. Prior to joining Starwood Hotels, Ms. Briskin served as Director of Sales and Marketing at Hotel Westbury in New York City and managed the launch and marketing program for Hotel Nikko Beverly Hills. In the preceding years, she held various marketing and sales executive positions at Bel Age Hotel, Los Angeles; The Mayflower Hotel, Washington, D.C.; Omni Inner Harbor Hotel, Baltimore, MD; Omni Georgetown, Washington, D.C., and The Georgetown Inn, Washington, DC. Ms. Briskin graduated cum laude from the State University of New York at Albany, where she earned a Master of Fine Arts and a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre.

About EVINS

EVINS is an award-winning brand strategy, marketing communications and public relations agency, specializing in the development of integrated multi-platform programs and campaigns for icon, legacy and luxury brands. Founded in 1987, EVINS has been consistently recognized for its creative excellence, strategic planning and tactical execution. The Agency encompasses thirty professionals in four practice areas; --Digital Content & Integration; Food, Spirits & Wine; Lifestyle (i.e., Beauty/Cosmetics, CPG, Entertainment, Fashion, Health/Wellness, Influencers. Jewelry/Watches, Media, Technologies, etc.) and Travel & Hospitality. EVINS has established an enviable reputation for making a consequential contribution to its clients by providing consummate business strategic counsel and by transforming brand potential into brand performance. EVINS builds and maintains long-term client partnerships, with an average tenure of more than eight years and several in excess of two decades, and has worked with such industry innovators and pioneers as American Express, Barney's New York, Bergdorf Goodman, Cakebread Cellars, Centurion Magazine, Courvoisier Cognac, CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa, Departures Magazine, Ebel Watches, Eleven James, Exclusive Resorts, Flont, Glaceau Vitamin Water, Half Moon Resort, Hotels & Resorts of Halekulani, Inspirato, Jet Linx Aviation, The Knickerbocker Hotel, The Lanesborough, Leica Camera, Lokai, Louis Jadot Wines, Luggage Free, Maker's Mark Bourbon, Marquis Jet, Michal Kadar/CADAR, Nat Sherman, National Limousine Association, Neiman Marcus, NYLON, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotel & Resorts, Timothy Oulton, Tourneau, Trinchero Family Estates, TrueFacet, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Valentino, Vera Wang and Wheels Up, amongst many others. For additional information, please visit EVINS (www.evins.com).

SOURCE Evins Communications, Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.evins.com

