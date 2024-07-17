Evins Communications Realizes Significant First-Half Growth In 2024

Agency wins clients across food, wine, spirits and lifestyle sectors

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evins Communications ("Evins"), a New York-based marketing communications and public relations agency known for delivering innovative programs with business-changing impact, achieved notable new client growth in the first half of the year, exceeding expectations. The Agency, along with its Teuwen division, proudly welcomed AVE by Korman Communities, Connect the Dots Collective, Jos. A. Magnus & Co., Coppercraft Distillery, Fox & Oden, Flying Ace, Thatcher's Organic Artisan Spirits, Farage Cioccolato, Klocke Estate, The New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF) and Stag's Leap Wine Cellars.

"We are so excited to work with these incredible organizations," said Jacqueline Long, President, Evins Communications. "They share our vision for building brands by combining disruptive creativity with personalized experiences, informed by technology."

Evins has been tapped by these businesses to provide marketing communications services including media relations, brand positioning, social media strategy, awareness-building campaigns and influencer programming, among other agency proficiencies.

"As a growing real estate brand, we intentionally sought a partner who understood hospitality brands as we continue to expand our national footprint, and Evins immediately connected with our unique vision and service," said Ashley Cerasaro, SVP Communications, AVE. "Their team quickly rolled up their sleeves and did extensive research on our brand and markets. We are looking forward to a long, mutually beneficial partnership."

AVE specializes in elevated apartment living, pioneering the hospitality approach to residential real estate. Fully furnished and contemporary unfurnished apartments are available at 14 communities across six states (and coming Fall 2024: AVE Santa Clara and AVE Paradise Valley). Evins is responsible for building overall brand awareness and visibility through both national and regional media relations, as well as new property launches.

Connect the Dots Collective is an all-female brand innovation company offering an exclusive integrated approach to marketing, sales, public relations, new product development, eCommerce and digital innovation for legacy and new proprietary wine, non-alcohol, adaptogenic, and CBD/THC beverage brands. Evins is leading their communications strategy, including media relations, thought leadership positioning, and new product introductions.

Evins first began working with CraftCo on a project basis with their flagship whiskey portfolio, Joseph A. Magnus and was subsequently engaged to work on their entire portfolio. Based in Holland, Michigan, the brand's portfolio of award-winning craft brands includes Coppercraft Distillery, Fox & Oden, Flying Ace and Thatcher's Organic Artisan Spirits, in addition to Joseph A. Magnus. Evins has launched a brand and portfolio marketing communications program to drive awareness, engagement and trial through media relations, influencer relations, brand partnerships and trade initiatives.

Farage Cioccolato, the Milan-based brand renowned for its artfully designed chocolates, teas, jams and porcelains, is known for unrivaled quality and enchanting design. The brand engaged Evins to redevelop and relaunch the brand internationally through a comprehensive marketing communications program that includes brand strategy and positioning, brand expansion and brand experiences, events and promotions, website redesign and e-commerce expansion, media and influencer campaign, and social media strategy.

Sitting on 160 acres of vineyards and orchards, Klocke Estate offers an immersive distillery experience coupled with exceptional earth-to-glass brandy and terroir-driven menu offerings. The Estate, located in New York's picturesque Hudson Valley, engaged Evins to provide media relations, influencer relations, social media and brand partnerships.

The mission of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF) is to promote the world-class image of New York grapes and wines from across the state to responsibly benefit farmers, producers and consumers. This spring, Teuwen launched an integrated communication plan to authentically connect New York Wines with consumers, media and trade through media relations, social media initiatives, trade and consumer promotions.

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, the legendary Napa Valley winery whose Cabernet Sauvignon was awarded the highest honor in the red wine category at the 1976 Judgment of Paris, continues to cultivate perfection with precise viticulture and forward-thinking winemaking practices. Teuwen, who began work with the brand in March, has developed a comprehensive communications program to engage media as well as trade and consumers, and bring the storied brand to new audiences.

"The wine expertise of Evins Communications' Teuwen division, characterized by a successful track record of transforming the marketing landscapes for previously under-appreciated regions, stands as a beacon of potential for us," said Sam Filler, NYWGF Executive Director.

Since its inception in 1987, Evins has operated at the intersection of communications, culture and community, developing a reputation for impactful work. The Agency's philosophy is rooted in the belief that hospitality is an ethos transcending an industry and that personal, culturally relevant experiences are what drives brand building. The continued expansion of the agency's portfolio, as well as the acquisition of Teuwen in 2023, reinforces the effectiveness of its approach to public relations and furthers the expertise and offerings in the wine and spirits industry.

Evins Communications is an independent marketing communications agency with an established track record for providing consequential business strategies and success for leading beverage, hospitality and lifestyle brands. For over 35 years, Evins has developed PR campaigns that drive conversation, build communities and spark change by breaking barriers to help clients achieve results for their businesses and for the better good. For more information, please visit www.evins.com.

Teuwen is an award-winning wine and spirits public relations and marketing group with insight and influence. A collaborative and creative team of industry experts with authentic media, trade and influencer connections, Teuwen produces personalized, strategic and integrated programs with powerful results. Teuwen's capabilities, expertise and knowledge are amplified by the enhanced reach, resources, and experience of Evins. For more information, please visit www.teuwen.com.



