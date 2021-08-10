Evio Builds Out Leadership Team With Three New Senior Leadership Hires, Including Helen Sherman as Chief Transformation Officer

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evio, a new independent pharmacy solutions venture dedicated to ensuring every patient receives the right medications in a simple and affordable way, today announced the addition of three senior leaders: Helen Sherman as Chief Transformation Officer, Lynn Nishida as Head of Clinical Operations, and Liz Myers as Head of Actuarial and Analytics.

"We are fortunate to have attracted three nationally recognized leaders who believe in our mission to transform the pharmacy experience and make medications more affordable for all. All three will strengthen our ability to get life-changing medications into the hands of patients more efficiently and effectively," said Hank Schlissberg, Evio's president and CEO. "And, most importantly, they fit beautifully with our culture, mission, and values."

Dr. Sherman is an experienced pharmacist, clinician, consultant, and pharmacy industry leader who has devoted her career to advancing medication therapy outcomes by applying scientific evidence and transparency. She has served in a variety of roles across the pharmaceutical value chain over the past two decades, including as Chief Pharmacy Officer of Regence BlueCross BlueShield and most recently as CEO of Trend HealthCare Partners – a consulting firm specializing in the economics of medication reimbursement and the pharmacy value chain.

"It is an honor to join Evio at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Sherman. "Achievements in pharmaceutical science and innovations are remarkable, yet our approaches to deliver individualized, life-changing therapies to patients remain largely unchanged. Evio has a real opportunity to deliver large-scale transformation, and ensure the right medications get to every patient, where, when, and how they need it."

Nishida and Myers will oversee two core areas of the organization: clinical operations and advanced analytics.

Nishida has deep experience as a pharmacist in pharmacy management and healthcare, including hands-on patient care in various settings (hospital, home infusion, retail/clinic) and serving in leadership roles for Blues Plans, national pharmacy benefit managers, and healthcare consulting firms. She is among the most recognized and accomplished clinical, evidence-based pharmacists in the country. Her focus will be on using real-world clinical evidence that Evio derives and the latest clinical research to ensure every patient and prescriber has the information they need to make informed decisions about the right medication for their unique situations from the start.

Myers is a senior actuary who spent the first 20 years of her career at Milliman, where she was a partner, and as a Senior Consulting Actuary at Wakely. In her roles at these two leading actuarial firms, she advised numerous Blues Plans and other leading payors and developed deep expertise in both medical and pharmaceutical claims data. For many years, she worked closely with Consortium Health Plans, an organization that was created to assist the Blue Cross and Blue Shield system with national marketplace development efforts. Today, she is an industry leader in data collection, actuarial validation, and claims category mapping.

"Lynn has a very unique skill set that spans beyond clinical. She is the 'go-to' leader who can provide novel points of view on existing therapies, as well as emerging therapies coming to market. Her comprehensive expertise and technical knowledge will be invaluable in bringing Evio's strategies and robust real-world analytics to life," said Sherman.

"Liz has worked through and analyzed every type of claims data imaginable, particularly with Blue Cross Blue Shield organizations. She can take anything given to her, organize it and identify key insights, while offering a practical perspective, applying results to real-world scenarios. Together they offer a unique mix of talent and skillsets that will enable Evio to reach its mission."

These hires follow a very busy month for Evio. The company announced its official launch in June 2021 after five Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans provided initial funding. Evio is working to develop new products, services, and partnerships that drive innovation across the pharmacy value chain. The goal is to improve affordability, outcomes, and experience for patients.

"These new leaders will help the right innovations get to market faster, so we can get to more patients and integrate our solutions with what our customer health plans are already doing for their members," said Schlissberg.

Evio plans to continue building out the team and recruiting innovators with expertise in pharmacy, data science, and value-based healthcare. For more information visit: www.evio.com

About Evio

Evio is an independent pharmacy solutions startup that works with health plans to transform the medication experience for everyone: patients, providers, and the system at large. Funded by five not-for-profit health insurers, Evio will enable superior clinical outcomes, reduced costs, and an enhanced experience for patients and providers. Using real-world evidence, Evio will ensure every patient gets the right medication for their unique situation, from the beginning, in a simple and affordable way. Evio is based in Denver, CO.

SOURCE Evio

