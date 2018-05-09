EVIO, Inc. CEO to be a Guest Speaker at The MoneyShow Las Vegas

On Tuesday, May 15, Waldrop will speak about an "Intro to EVIO and Cannabis Testing." He will also be a panel member for "Recreational Marijuana: A Major Opportunity for Investors." On Wednesday, May 16, Waldrop will present "Taking the Guesswork Out of Cannabis," which will include an overview of the ancillary services aspect of the cannabis industry and insight on alternative investment opportunities.

Waldrop co-founded EVIO, Inc. in 2014, and in 2015 led the acquisition of the company's first analytical laboratory facility in Bend, Oregon. He has since grown the company to nine labs and is the driving force behind the nationwide rollout of EVIO Labs.

This announcement is on the heels of the company's expansion into the international market with 50 percent acquisition of Canada-based Keystone Labs Inc., and 100 percent acquisition of Leaf Detective, LLC., in California. These strategic acquisitions position EVIO with their goal of 18 facility locations by year end.

About EVIO, Inc.

EVIO, Inc. is a leading provider of cannabis testing and scientific research for the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's EVIO Labs division operates coast-to-coast providing state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply. EVIO is on track to have 18 of its state-of-the-art testing facilities by year-end 2018.

For more information, visit www.eviolabs.com.

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow – Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser – is a global network of investment and trading education. The privately held financial media company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA. Each year, MoneyShow's roster of live and online events attract more than 70,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors who gather with top market experts in dynamic, face-to-face and online learning forums worldwide.

For more information, visit www.moneyshow.com.

