EVIO, Inc. Co-founder to Participate in Lab Testing Panel at Inaugural Cannabis Learn Conference and Expo

During the discussion, panelists will explore topics including how international markets influence U.S. testing standards, inconsistencies in test results, how businesses can ensure quality control, and the technology limitations preventing home-testing kits from being a reliable solution to the market.

"With the topic of cannabis testing becoming increasingly prevalent, and as states start to regulate testing, we are ready to meet the demand with the expansion plans of opening more labs this year," said Glauser. "I look forward to sitting alongside other leaders in the space and addressing consumer safety concerns, as well as discussing EVIO's service offerings and certification procedures."

Debuting this year, the Cannabis Learn Conference aims to provide attendees with advanced programming on topics that directly influence international industry standards such as packaging, lab testing, product consistency, equipment maintenance, environmental impact, data reporting, security and compliance.

EVIO, Inc. is a leading provider of cannabis testing and scientific research for the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's EVIO Labs division operates coast-to-coast providing state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply. EVIO is on track to have 18 of its state-of-the-art testing facilities by year-end 2018.

The Cannabis Learn Conference and Expo brings the leading universities and researchers from around the world together to discuss the future of medical research and technology commercialization within the cannabis and hemp industries.

