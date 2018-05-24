EVIO Inc. Launches EVIO Biosciences Division to Support Cannabinoid Research

EVIO Biosciences will explore combination drug therapeutics through in vitro and clinical research. The new division reflects the growing need for education and broader dissemination of cannabis and cannabinoid biotechnology research in the scientific and medical community, particularly in the face of the widespread changes to cannabis regulation worldwide.

"We are expanding the life sciences part of the company to focus on the need for bioscience applications in cannabis, in addition to analytical testing services. We are focusing on scientific research to support biotechnology and IP development for advanced formulation, manufacturing and delivery processes. One exciting project is developing cannabinoid receptor (CB1 & CB2) biochemistry models aimed at discovering the future of cannabis medicine. The real benefit will be leveraging our R&D in partnership with medical and healthcare providers to bring solutions to real world health problems," said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Anthony Smith received his PhD from Oregon State University in Molecular & Cellular Biology with an emphasis on biochemistry, metabolism and nutrition. He brings over 15 years of natural product research, quality assurance, product development, GMP manufacturing, FDA & regulatory experience and analytical expertise to EVIO Labs and EVIO Biosciences.



About EVIO Inc.

EVIO Inc. is a leading provider of cannabis testing and scientific research for the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's EVIO Labs division operates coast-to-coast providing state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply. EVIO is on track to have 18 of its state-of-the-art testing facilities by year-end 2018.

For more information, visit www.eviolabs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact maybe considered to be forward-looking statements. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, our ability to complete our product testing and launch our product commercially, the acceptance of our product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov or www.eviolabs.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cheryl Kramp

Director of Marketing

EVIO Inc.

888.544.EVIO

info@EVIOLabs.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evio-inc-launches-evio-biosciences-division-to-support-cannabinoid-research-300654070.html

SOURCE EVIO Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eviolabs.com

