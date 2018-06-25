EVIO Inc. Retires Convertible Debt

"We're pleased to have these convertible debentures fully retired as we continue to strengthen EVIO's balance sheet and focus on improving shareholder value," said William Waldrop, CEO of EVIO. "As communicated with our shareholders last fall, the company is committed to using traditional types of financing to support our continued growth. With California's additional mandated testing requirements coming into full force on July 1, and our continued expansion into growing marketplaces, we believe EVIO is well positioned to deliver growth in 2018 and beyond."

About EVIO Inc. (OTCQB: EVIO)

EVIO Inc. is a leading provider of cannabis testing and scientific research for the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's EVIO Labs division operates coast-to-coast providing state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply. The Company's EVIO Biosciences Division is dedicated to the scientific, medical, and psychosocial exploration of clinical cannabis, cannabinoids, and the endocannabinoid system.

