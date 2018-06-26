EVIO Labs Berkeley Announces ISO 17025 Accreditation

For an organization to be accredited in ISO 17025, its laboratory must be able to consistently produce precise and accurate tests for cannabinoids, pesticides, and contaminants, and have implemented a rigorous quality management system. The accreditation also requires personnel to have met specific academic and training credentials.

"EVIO is committed to upholding the highest standards throughout each step of the testing process and we are extremely pleased with the team's hard work to reach this great achievement," said Ron Russak, Vice President of Operations, EVIO Labs. "As the California cannabis industry evolves and state-mandated laboratory standards of operation prove vital, both clients and consumers will now have assurance that the results will be accurate and reliable."

According to California's Bureau of Cannabis Control, beginning July 1, a licensee may only sell cannabis goods that have been tested and passed all testing requirements in effect at the time of testing. EVIO Labs Berkeley is well-positioned to meet the increase demand for analytical testing services for regulated cannabis and is prepared for these heightened regulations.

"As the California cannabis industry matures, focus has shifted heavily towards ensuring consumer safety," said Lori Glauser, COO of EVIO Labs. "Since the Company's conception, the team has been hyper-focused on building the infrastructure to keep up with heightened quality standards and regulations imminent for every legal cannabis market. EVIO has a pivotal role to help ensure the health and safety of the product which will give consumers peace of mind."

EVIO Inc. acquired C3 Labs in January 2018. C3 Labs has been serving the cannabis industry since 2015. C3 Labs has been issued a Cannabis Research and Development business license by the City of Berkeley that permits them to provide cannabis scientific research, product design, development and testing. C3 Labs was one of the nation's first, true, cannabis-focused contract research organization (CRO), with both field services and a state of the art research center. C3 Labs' highly experienced scientists and engineers utilize cutting edge technology to support their customers in analytical chemistry, process chemistry, formulations, and engineering.

About EVIO Inc.

EVIO Inc. is a leading provider of cannabis testing and scientific research for the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's EVIO Labs division operates coast-to-coast providing state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply. The Company's EVIO Biosciences Division is dedicated to the scientific, medical, and psychosocial exploration of clinical cannabis, cannabinoids, and the endocannabinoid system.

For more information, visit www.eviolabs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact maybe considered to be forward-looking statements. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, our ability to complete our product testing and launch our product commercially, the acceptance of our product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov or www.eviolabs.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cheryl Kramp

Director of Marketing

EVIO Inc.

888.544.EVIO

info@EVIOLabs.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evio-labs-berkeley-announces-iso-17025-accreditation-300672074.html

SOURCE EVIO Inc.

Related Links

http://eviolabs.com

