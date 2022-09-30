Eviscerating Pathogenic Microbes While Harmless to Human Skin and Epithelial Eye Cells Granted US Patent

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AT Research Partners (ATRP) announces patent award entitled, Innocuous Sterilant using Hemocyanin and Functionalized Fullerenes with Broad-Spectrum Intracellular and Interstitial Microbiocidal and Radical Scavenging Effects for Packaged Matter, Biologics and Organics including Liquids, Gases, Tissue, Organs, Cells, and Limbs with Copper Mediated Oxygenation for Viability and Preservation (US Patent No. 11,452,288) which has two critical healthcare sterilant and preservation embodiments.

AT Research Partners awarded patent of a healthcare sterilant and preservation solution for enhanced organ transplant viability and a preservative-free, safe and antimicrobial eye drop suspension. Images are protected by copyright laws. © [Sophia] / Adobe Stock.

The first, a safe eye drop suspension for non-toxic, pathogen-free solutions suitable to most aqueous materials. Delicate eyes endure the onslaught of a world of microbes that move unabated and virtually weightless throughout all environments. Physical contact with the eye from simple touching and rubbing, to placing contacts represent only a fraction of the ways pathogens infest sensitive organs. Further, the act of applying ocular suspensions to treat maladies not only introduces microbial matter to these regions but typically contain preservatives that adversely affect ocular health.

The dichotomy of a preservative-free eye solution in an environment contaminated with incomprehensible numbers of harmful pathogens is problematic and limiting. Ideally, eye solutions should be protective and enduringly sterile even if the dispenser contacts a contaminated eyelash or eyelid during administration. Innovative eye drop solutions should remain harmless, yet profoundly active and biocidal when decontamination is desirable.

In a world where, "first, do no harm" is sacrosanct, the preponderance of eye solutions contain caustic preservatives that damage epithelial cells. Unfortunately, optical solution manufacturers are caught between the pathogen onslaught and "preservative-free" admixtures that are short-dated and require precision placement and dexterity as droplet overspill rinses microbial matter into the eye. Possibly worse, are the unitized, "singlet" dosing ampules adding significant cost and unsustainable waste.

In another embodiment of the patent, a long-term preservation media for viable organ transplant is described. The formulation has significant advantages and is capable of configuration for broad healthcare and research applications, including addition to routine laboratory reagents and blood banking materials for infallible and time worthy sample protection. Industrially, organic material could remain sterile when packaged and stored, opened and closed, and notably during use.

The patent represents the 4th award in a series of inventions working at the near quantum scale of matter. Recent awards include a microbiocidal and spermicidal contraceptive for innocuous and safe female-directed family planning (11,298,375), bioactive antimicrobial textiles (10,934,168), and air sterilization inventions (11,219,255). ATRP recently filed two news patents for atomic scale unassisted robotic surgery and novel weight management using gut—brain axis neurotransmitters. Additionally, a provisional filing to mitigate STDs and UTIs, and asexual skin­-to-skin pathogenic transfer, noting the recent Monkeypox outbreak, which the CDC has reported can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact (Safer Sex, Social Gatherings, and Monkeypox - Poxvirus – CDC, Sept. 7, 2022).

AT Research Partners (atresearchpartners.com) springs from the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN), a UNC at Greensboro and NC A&T in Greensboro, North Carolina and Kepley BioSystems, an (SBIR) National Science Foundation funded product program for the diagnosis of bloodstream infections and sepsis mitigation.

