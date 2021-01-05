Evisions Awarded ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Certification

This reflects our ongoing efforts to deliver secure and user-friendly software products to our clients. Tweet this

Kristy Elliott, vice president of product and partnerships at Evisions, adds, "This reflects our ongoing efforts to deliver secure and user-friendly software products to our clients. They deserve to be confident that, when investing in our solutions, Evisions can meet their current and future needs."

As an ISO/IEC 27001 certified provider, Evisions' ISMS has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization (ISO). ISO is one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards, detailing best practices for the management of information security and privacy. It identifies requirements for a comprehensive ISMS and establishes quality standards used to measure an organization's IT security controls and processes for handling and managing data.

A-LIGN, an independent and accredited third-party security auditor, completed the assessment of Evisions' systems and successfully validated that its controls meet the standards required for this certification.

About Evisions



Evisions develops innovative, easy-to-use software solutions that help higher education administration professionals work more efficiently. Focused exclusively on the needs of colleges and universities, Evisions solutions simplify workflows, eliminate manual and redundant processes, and increase productivity. Evisions solutions include Argos, Evisions CADMUS, IRIS, DORIS, IntelleCheck and FormFusion; and every solution is backed by Evisions superior support services and a commitment to customer success. Learn more and join our conversations at Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Press Contact:

Evisions

Eric Goldman

(714)824-5252

[email protected]

SOURCE Evisions

Related Links

http://www.evisions.com

