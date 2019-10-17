Evisions Enlists Kristy Elliott to Lead Its Product and Partnership Efforts

"Kristy's domain expertise and genuine care for helping her clients, makes her a terrific fit to lead a key area of our company," said Joe Potenza, president and CEO of Evisions. "With Kristy leading, we look forward to many years of practical, valuable product advancements."

A few of Elliott's career highlights include helping draft the UT Austin Administrative Systems Master Plan for Enterprise Business Intelligence and helping St. Edward's University transform their enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and enterprise reporting practices. At Ellucian, she helped lead the first higher education-specific ERP SaaS solution deployment and managed key strategic partnerships. As a long-time project manager, earning her PMP in 2009, Kristy also has extensive experience leading and supporting enterprise-wide projects.

"Today, more than ever before, Higher Education needs easy-to-use solutions that solve business problems," declared Elliott. "My goal in joining Evisions is to guarantee we deliver the highest quality, most innovative products to our customers."

About Evisions:

Evisions develops innovative, easy-to-use software solutions that help higher education administration professionals work more efficiently. Focused exclusively on the needs of colleges and universities, Evisions solutions simplify workflows, eliminate manual and redundant processes, and increase productivity through greater efficiency. Evisions solutions include Argos, IRIS, IntelleCheck, FormFusion and EASE for Amazon Alexa; and every solution is backed by Evisions superior support services and a commitment to customer success. Learn more and join our conversations at Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Press contacts:

Eric Goldman

Evisions

(714) 824-5252 x236

eric.goldman@evisions.com

SOURCE Evisions

Related Links

https://evisions.com

