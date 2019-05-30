Evisions Integrates with DocuSign Agreement Cloud to Offer End-to-End Solution for Forms and Agreements

IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisions, Inc., a trusted provider of software solutions and services for higher education, is proud to announce its partnership with DocuSign, which offers the world's #1 e-signature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud.

Evisions FormFusion enables higher education professionals to take control of the design and delivery of documents. It helps institutions save time and money by automating, and increasing the flexibility of, document creation and distribution. FormFusion now integrates with DocuSign eSignature, part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, to give institutions the ability to go paperless with their forms, from creation to final approval.

"From listening to our clients, we learned that many of them used DocuSign for their system of agreement and had a strong desire for it to integrate with our products," says Rick Vigilis, Evisions vice president of product and channels. "Combining DocuSign with FormFusion was a logical first step in meeting these needs and delivering greater value to our clients."

"We are thrilled to partner with Evisions and look forward to delivering expanded value to our joint customers," says Chris Rimer, vice president of business development at DocuSign. "With this new integration, customers can now utilize DocuSign eSignature to save time, money, and help eliminate errors by automating and connecting their entire agreement process."

About Evisions, Inc.: Evisions develops innovative, easy-to-use software solutions that help higher education administration professionals work more efficiently. Focused exclusively on the needs of colleges and universities, Evisions solutions simplify workflows, eliminate manual and redundant processes and increase productivity through greater efficiency. Evisions solutions include Argos, IRIS, IntelleCheck and FormFusion; and every solution is backed by Evisions' superior support services and a commitment to customer success. Visit evisions.com for more information.

