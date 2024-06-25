eVisit Acquires UPMC's Inpatient Teleconsult Technology and Secures Investments from UPMC Enterprises and MedStar Health to Expand Innovative Partnerships and Capabilities

Organizations also join growing list of eVisit co-development and advisory collaborators, strengthening the industry-leading platform recognized as "Best in KLAS" for virtual care

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit, the leading enterprise virtual care transformation partner for innovative health systems, announced today the acquisition of UPMC's inpatient teleconsult technology alongside strategic direct investments by UPMC Enterprises and MedStar Health, adding to its $45 million Series B fundraising led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The organizations will also respectively pursue co-development opportunities with eVisit and have representatives join eVisit's Clinical Advisory Board.

UPMC Technology Acquisition and New Collaborations

UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization, and venture capital arm of UPMC, is entering an agreement for eVisit to acquire its inpatient teleconsult technology platform. The acquisition will considerably expand eVisit's inpatient telehealth capabilities in facilitating quick, expert care, advancing its leadership in serving health systems across ambulatory and inpatient care settings.

Developed by UPMC in 2020, during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the teleconsult technology enables virtual clinical specialists to efficiently consult with bedside clinicians about inpatient care across five services: stroke, neurology, critical care, psychology, and toxicology. This teleconsult technology brings world-class clinical care to patients in even the most remote rural hospitals. Since its inception, 40,000 consults have been delivered via the teleconsult technology platform, resulting in a 92% decrease in wait times.

UPMC Enterprises Technology Services will also provide technology advisory expertise to eVisit. Andrew R. Watson, MD, UPMC Enterprises senior medical advisor and past president of the American Telemedicine Association, will join eVisit's Clinical Advisory Board.

"Our guiding mission at UPMC Enterprises is to develop solutions to the clinical needs identified by the thousands of physicians at UPMC who provide lifesaving care to our patients," said Brent Burns, executive vice president at UPMC Enterprises. "When we create something like the teleconsult technology that so brilliantly achieves that goal and becomes a vital part of our clinical operations, we look for partners who can help us make it available to clinicians and patients outside our walls. We're excited to have found that partner in eVisit. Bringing these two technologies together creates a powerful end-to-end virtual care platform."

MedStar Health Innovation Partnership Expansion

Through its separate investment and agreements, MedStar Health builds upon a deep history of innovation and eVisit-related partnership. The leading healthcare provider in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., region has used eVisit-related technologies since 2018 , first to support teletriage and provider-to-provider consultations, and later to enable scheduled telehealth visits starting in 2020.

MedStar Health also provides eVisit with ongoing clinical expertise, product development support, and go-to-market advisory services to advance enterprise telehealth solutions. Ethan Booker, MD, FACEP, chief medical officer for telehealth at MedStar Health, has been a leader in this work and now also newly joins the eVisit Clinical Advisory Board.

MedStar Health and eVisit share a longstanding commitment to supporting health equity and access. As another example, eVisit's push-button access to interpreter services enables MedStar Health to quickly connect to dozens of languages. eVisit technology was also central to the design and scaling of the MedStar Health Connected Care transformation model that leverages novel workflows, new remote workforce, and telehealth and related technologies to deliver improved patient access and experience, clinician wellbeing, highest quality and safety, and financial sustainability. Most recently, MedStar Health has leveraged eVisit technology in successfully managing a regional infectious disease treatment hub.

"Our growing partnership with eVisit continues to redefine what is possible with care delivery powered by the best digital innovation and expertise," said Bill Sheahan, chief innovation officer of MedStar Health and executive director of the MedStar Institute for Innovation. "As we expand our work together, we sharpen our focus on acute care to strengthen newer capabilities such as virtual nursing, while continually pushing past boundaries through bold new innovation and action across the continuum of care."

eVisit's Community Approach

eVisit prioritizes and facilitates health system collaboration in order to best advance the future of care delivery and improve patient outcomes.

"We've built more than a technology platform at eVisit," said Sachin Agrawal, CEO of eVisit. "This is a partnership and a growing community of health systems who are learning from each other and scaling their achievements to enhance care for their patient populations. The impact on large metropolitan areas like D.C., Pittsburgh, Dallas, Phoenix, New York, and Chicago is substantial, but it's also felt in areas where someone might be 30 minutes away from their nearest emergency department or 2-3 hours away from a specialist. We're honored to newly partner with UPMC and to further partner with MedStar Health as we pursue our mission to simplify healthcare delivery for everyone, everywhere."

