eVisit Clinical Strategy Team Expands to Drive Virtual Care Innovation Across Leading Health Systems

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit , the leading enterprise virtual care transformation partner for innovative health systems, announced two new leaders to the company's expanding Clinical Strategy team. The move cements the company's focus on combining best-in-class platform technology with clinical expertise to drive best practices and change management as health systems adopt virtual-first models of care.

The expanded Clinical Strategy team will enable eVisit to scale its programmatic approach to partnering with leading regional and national health systems. The team evaluates health systems' existing workflows, identifies areas for reconstructing care delivery pathways, and integrates virtual care to enhance access, improve outcomes, optimize revenue, and streamline staff workflows. Key use cases include ED Teletriage, Virtual Nursing, Virtual Bedside Care, and outpatient connected care workflows. Additionally, the team collaborates with health systems to analyze their data, comparing it with third-party data and benchmarks. This process drives meaningful insights and projected return on investment (ROI) as health systems intensify their focus on the business case for digital transformation.

Joining the team's leadership ranks are:

Amanda Heidemann MD, FAAFP. Heidemann has practiced and served as a physician leader in technology-forward organizations since 2002. Heidemann was most recently the founding Chief Medical Information Officer and Chief Medical Officer of the Epic-based virtual care company KeyCare Inc., providing leadership for clinical aspects of build and implementation. Her other past roles include Medical Director of Information Technology for MDLIVE, Inc., Chief Medical Information Officer for a boutique clinical informatics consultancy, and Senior Director of Clinical Transformation for NextGen Healthcare. Board-certified in both Family Medicine and Clinical Informatics, Heidemann also holds multiple Epic certifications. She received her medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and is a practicing virtual care physician.

Ingeborg "Inge" Garrison, RN, MSN. Spanning a 37-year healthcare career, Garrison has served in a variety of nursing and executive leadership roles, including 18 years at Novant Health in North Carolina , eight of which Garrison served as Chief Nursing Executive. During her time there, Novant Health earned initial and renewal system Magnet® recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), the nation's highest form of recognition for nursing excellence. Most recently, Garrison served as Chief Clinical Officer at RLDatix where she led client services and strategic consulting. She assisted payers, providers, and health systems/organizations to drive innovation with their purchased technology solutions to turn their healthcare strategy into realized value. Garrison focused on getting organizations to continuously and accurately evaluate GRCH - governance risk and compliance to improve provider and patient experiences, operational efficiency and drive clinical outcomes. Before that, Garrison served as Chief Clinical Officer and Vice President of Strategic Advisory Services for Verge Health, a company that helped health systems meet safety, risk, and compliance standards.

"Technology itself is not the barrier to virtual care transformation," said Elissa Baker BSN, RN, Head of Clinical Strategy at eVisit. "Health systems are complex environments and clinicians have to balance many competing priorities. eVisit believes that meaningful virtual-first transformation must combine flexible technology designed for the complexities of health systems with clinical expertise that has delivered care on the front lines to drive clinician-centric change management. With the addition of Dr. Amanda Heidemann and Inge Garrison as leaders on our expanding Clinical Strategy team, eVisit is positioned to meet the growing demand we're experiencing as health systems across the country look to implement virtual-first care."

As health systems continue navigating the evolving digital health landscape, eVisit remains at the forefront, guiding innovative health systems through successful digital transformations and setting new standards for virtual-first models of care.

About eVisit

eVisit is the leading virtual care transformation partner for innovative health systems and large, complex healthcare delivery organizations. Backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the company supports seamless integration of virtual care initiatives across service lines with configurable workflows and clinical expertise to increase access, improve quality, and optimize the productivity of clinical teams while improving financial resilience of health systems. eVisit is trusted by several of the Top 20 leading US health systems, and the company's leaders have a combined 100+ years of experience in partnering with health systems. Learn more at www.evisit.com

