eVisit Co-founder and CEO Bret Larsen Named Phoenix Titan 100

Program recognizes 100 C-level executives for leadership, vision, and influence

PHOENIX, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bret Larsen, co-founder and CEO of eVisit, the leading enterprise care delivery platform built for modern health systems and hospitals, has been named one of the Phoenix Titan 100 —a premier program that recognizes 100 CEOs and C-level executives for their leadership, vision, passion, and influence within their field. The award program selects 100 leaders for each metro area or state including Phoenix, Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Colorado, among others.

"I am honored to be recognized by the Phoenix Titan 100 and humbled to be included among such a strong group of business leaders," Larsen said. "This accolade is truly a reflection of the effort our entire staff has devoted to executing our mission to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere."

Larsen co-founded eVisit in 2015 after observing a disconnect between telehealth and traditional healthcare providers. He realized most telehealth vendors function as independent provider networks, offering services that compete with existing healthcare systems and disrupting the continuity of care for patients. eVisit is uniquely positioned as the only non-competing, end-to-end telehealth platform purpose-built for hospitals and health systems, enabling them to deliver virtual care services using their own providers. This approach allows patients to continue to interact virtually with the providers they know and trust, thus improving patient engagement and bolstering outcomes, while protecting revenue for health systems.

Under Larsen's leadership as CEO, eVisit was recognized as the sole Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021 report, as well as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2020 Guide for Virtual Care Solutions. Inc. Magazine also recognized eVisit as one of America's fastest-growing companies in 2021, ranking 2,300 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year's class of Titans will be honored at an awards ceremony and celebration on Sept. 29 at the Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. Award recipients will also have full-page profiles published in a Titan 100 Book, which will be issued to all attendees of the September event, shared with the Titan CEO network, and electronically distributed to thousands of CEOs in the Phoenix business community.

Most recently, Larsen was named to Healthcare Technology Report's prestigious Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEO list for 2022.

About eVisit

eVisit is the only end-to-end, fully integrated, enterprise care delivery platform built for health systems and hospitals. It delivers innovative consumer experiences in care navigation, care delivery, and care engagement, improving margins at scale without sacrificing quality. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Phoenix, Ariz., eVisit helps healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. eVisit is the only Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, and is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy of the Forrester Report here and the Gartner Report here. For more information, visit evisit.com.

SOURCE eVisit