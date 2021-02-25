eVisit Launches Feb2021 Enterprise Platform Release with Spanish Language, Additional New Features

PHOENIX, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaS telehealth leader, eVisit, announced today the first major release of the new year for its eVisit Enterprise platform, which now includes Spanish language, extended Single Sign On (SSO) support, reduction in clicks-to-visit, and automated approaches for the secure delivery of eVisit data and reports to customer organizations for enhanced Business Intelligence (BI) and decision making.

Spanish language was a crucial requirement to onboard a new customer that selected eVisit as its enterprise-wide virtual care platform and serves a nearly all Spanish-speaking population. As Spanish is the second most common language spoken in the U.S., this new capability enables eVisit to provide an even higher level of convenience and service to patients and providers.

"We are pleased that Spanish language support is our marquee feature in this February release, and we look forward to enabling more effective in-Spanish remote visits for customers and providers," said Miles Romney, co-founder, CTO and on-staff futurist, eVisit. "With our goal to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere, our product roadmap and enhancement plans are rooted in our customers' needs with an aim to drive massive innovation in remote care."

"Our Customer Success teams provide us with a constant source of feedback from our customers, and we also form Product Advisory Councils that include our customers, former customers, and industry specialists as part of our continuous design process to ensure we are staying on track with our vision for telehealth to meet marketplace needs today and in the future," said Josh Tolman, VP of Product and Design, eVisit.

Spanish Language

The eVisit platform will support the Spanish language by presenting all native-application verbiage and notifications used within the platform in Spanish for patients, providers and schedulers on mobile and desktop devices. Spanish is automatically triggered in-app when it is set as the user's default language in their browser or device, and the feature can be manually set in My Account Settings as well. The eVisit Customer Success and Technical Support teams have also added Spanish-speaking team members to assist patients, providers and schedulers as needed.

SSO

As eVisit continues to serve the virtual care needs of the nation's largest hospitals and health systems, Single Sign On (SSO) has become an important feature for enterprise customers to streamline access to multiple applications and tools. With the Feb2021 release, eVisit now offers a variety of SSO capabilities supporting the SAML 2.0 protocol including Azure AD SAML 2.0 and Okta SAML 2.0 — providing secure access to the platform with a single click.

Reducing Clicks-to-Visit

eVisit continually innovates to reduce friction within the virtual care workflow and environment and that means reducing the number of clicks to start a visit. For one eVisit enterprise-level customer with a complicated clinical workflow involving multiple patient handoffs from waiting room to care providers, eVisit worked tirelessly to reduce clicks-to-visit from 45 to just 11 to connect patients and providers. Enhancements in the Feb2021 eVisit platform release are also aimed at reducing clicks-to-visit by streamlining the patient-side experience and triggers to enter the visit.

Automated, Secure sFTP Report Delivery

Sophisticated reporting and analytics are a key reason eVisit customers choose the eVisit Enterprise end-to-end platform. Virtual care data from the eVisit platform is crucial for enhanced BI to drive forward virtual care strategies, as well as patient and business outcomes. To make it easy for customers to incorporate eVisit reports and data within their own BI solutions, eVisit will now provide the ability to send eVisit-specific reports and data automatically via sFTP to a location of the customers' choice. Customers can also select a schedule for data transmission: daily, weekly or monthly.

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. eVisit is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy here. For more information, visit evisit.com .

