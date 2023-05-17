Evisort Announces a New Integration with ServiceNow Legal Service Delivery to Streamline Contract Management with Artificial Intelligence

Combined capabilities will drive enterprise-wide business workflows with AI-powered connected contract data and negotiation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisort, the no-code contract intelligence platform loved by legal, IT, procurement, and operations teams worldwide, today announced a new strategic integration with ServiceNow's Legal Service Delivery application. The new integration combines the power of Evisort's innovative AI contract extraction capabilities with ServiceNow's advanced workflow capabilities to bring digital and connected contracting to the entire enterprise, automating manual processes and delivering valuable contract data to a wide range of existing systems and business teams.

Evisort's proprietary AI automatically extracts critical contract data points and clauses to provide legal and business insight and accelerate deals. ServiceNow's Legal Service Delivery platform enables in-house counsel to streamline the delivery of legal services to the business. Combining these capabilities creates not only new possibilities for in-house legal teams to save time and effort on tedious tasks, but also the ability to leverage the data embedded in contracts to inform decision-making across the enterprise. Knowing what is in agreements helps business teams adapt strategically to changes in regulatory landscapes, data privacy laws, macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical institutions, supply chain viability, sales obligations, corporate ownership, and cross-departmental priorities.

"Legal teams' technology is rapidly evolving, driving the need for automation and AI enhanced tools, especially as economic pressures lead to greater efficiency and more work," said Jerry Ting, CEO and Founder at Evisort. "ServiceNow's expertise in enterprise workflows and legal service delivery enhanced with Evisort's contract-trained AI will streamline how business obligations can be brought to life."

Through this integration between Evisort and ServiceNow, organizations are now able to:

  • Reduce change management — By utilizing ServiceNow's digital workflows for legal intake, routing, escalations and approvals, employees no longer need to switch between multiple platforms and interfaces to get the legal services they need to execute daily tasks.
  • Enable data-driven processes — By gaining real-time visibility into specific obligations within contracts and connecting this data to processes, enterprise applications and business intelligence tools, businesses can react quickly to changes in markets, supply chains and the competitive landscape.
  • Transform legal operations at scale — AI-powered contract intelligence provides each department with the data they need in real-time to truly transform legal processes at the speed and scale necessary to improve strategic outcomes.

About Evisort
Evisort offers the next generation of AI-powered contract intelligence. Evisort's AI platform for contract lifecycle management and analysis connects contract data, unlocks productivity, and delivers digital workflows that create great experiences across the enterprise. Powered by proprietary AI trained on 11M+ contracts and 1B+ data points, Evisort is the first AI-native CLM company to achieve ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications in addition to SOC 2 Type 2 certification. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company supports legal, finance, sales, procurement and IT organizations around the globe. For more information, visit www.evisort.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

