Evisort Announces Availability of Enterprise-Grade Generative AI for Contracts

PwC and Evisort Customer Workday to Share Insights on AI for Legal at CLOC Global Institute 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisort , the no-code contract intelligence platform loved by legal, procurement, finance and sales operation teams worldwide, today announced the availability of enterprise-grade generative artificial intelligence (AI) in its contract management platform to further accelerate contract drafting, redlining, and negotiating while mitigating risk.

The introduction of generative AI augments the power of Evisort's proprietary contract AI, bringing new capabilities to streamline contracting processes: Automated Redlining automatically suggests surgical edits to contract language during negotiations to bring agreements into compliance with an organization's playbook. Clause Creator instantly drafts new contract clauses from scratch for easy insertion into in-flight agreements or to populate the organization's library of approved clauses. With generative AI tools embedded in Evisort's document editor, legal teams can work securely and collaboratively in one platform as they reap the benefits of automated contract preparation.

"Our goal is to provide legal and business teams with the practical strategies and insights they need to navigate the fast-changing legal landscape," said Jerry Ting , CEO and Founder at Evisort. "Embracing generative AI and exploring the latest use cases will reveal the full potential of these solutions and drive incredible impact for organizations."

At the upcoming Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) Global Institute in Las Vegas, Evisort customer Workday and PwC will share insights into the most effective use cases for legal AI, as well as practical strategies for managing expectations, training and deploying AI solutions and ensuring maximum commercial impact. Workday is the leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. PwC is a network of firms in 152 countries with professionals who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

Join Workday, PwC, and Evisort for the upcoming session at the 2023 CLOC Global Institute:

Location: The Bellagio in Las Vegas, NV

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 16 at 2:40 PM

Topic: Workday's Legal Ops Journey with Evisort's AI

Presenters:

Workday: Greg Bennett , Director of Legal Operations

, Director of Legal Operations PwC: Tyler Marion , Principal, Legal Business Solutions

, Principal, Legal Business Solutions Evisort: Jerry Ting , CEO and Founder

To learn more about this event or register to attend, please visit CLOC Global Institute .

